Trevor Hauver — much like Willie Calhoun — can hit, but lacks a position

Welcome to March, when spring training should be getting right into the swing of things. But, uh, no. Not for the moment. In its place, though, we offer our own version of March Madness: Counting down the 31 best prospects in the system, one per day.

To be honest, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to go this deep, but it speaks to the growth of the farm system over the last couple of years. So, away we go:

No. 30 OF-2B Trevor Hauver

Outfielder Trevor Hauver participates in a base running drill during a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp workout at the team’s training facility on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz.

(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Age: 23

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 pounds

B-T: L-R

Who he is? Hauver, the New York Yankees’ third-round pick in 2020 (99th overall) out of Arizona State, was included along with Josh Smith, Glen Otto and Ezequiel Duran for Joey Gallo and Joely Rodriguez in a deal last July.

Why he’s here: He can hit for average and power, posting 15 homers and an .889 OPS in a season split between Class A Tampa in the New York system and advanced Class A Hickory with the Rangers. He’s got strong plate discipline, ranking fourth in all of the minors in walks at 84 and seventh in walk rate (19%). He can also drive the ball the opposite way.

What’s his future? Think of him along the same lines of Willie Calhoun and Nick Solak — as a hitter without a clearly-defined defensive position. He was a second baseman in the Yankees system, but also was introduced to left field with the Rangers. Because of his defensive limitations, his bat will have to play up. Calhoun had a .909 OPS in his first professional season; Solak .833. Hauver, who didn’t get to play in 2020 because of the pandemic, fell between the two.

Where he will start ‘22? Easier to predict where he’ll finish, which is likely Double-A Frisco. But, after only 33 games at advanced Class A Hickory last year, he probably returns there for the start.

Rangers’ top prospects

31. Chris Seise, SS

30. Trevor Hauver, OF-2B

29-1. Coming soon…

+++

Find more Rangers coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.