Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars excited about Doug Pederson hire: ‘Everybody’s really relieved we got our guy’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach in Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory just four years ago. Jacksonville believes this is the leader that will help the Jaguars get back to competing. The organization hasn’t had a winning season since 2017, and has finished in last place in the AFC South in each of the past four seasons. However, there’s now reason for optimism.

“We’re really excited obviously,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I talked to him briefly on the phone Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy. Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table.

“I think everybody’s excited. Everybody’s really relieved we got our guy, and to be able to move forward and go to work now is a really good feeling.”

Lawrence arguably has more reason to be excited over the hire than anyone on the Jaguars. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a forgettable rookie campaign, as he completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and tied for the league-high in interceptions with 17 while going 3-14 as the starter. Pederson was the coach that helped Carson Wentz put together a legitimate MVP campaign in 2017 before he went down with a torn ACL. Pederson’s offense didn’t slow down after the starting quarterback was sidelined either, as Nick Foles stepped in and won the Super Bowl for the Eagles that very same season.

Pederson has shown that he’s able to get the most out of the quarterbacks under his care, and with a prospective talent like Lawrence, could we see a quick turnaround in Jacksonville? That may be a bit ambitious, but Pederson was the first Super Bowl-winning head coach to be fired within three years after winning it all since 1973. He’s a legitimate NFL coach, which is what Jacksonville needs.