Trial for man accused of killing Fort Worth officer delayed after defendant swallows razor

The homicide trial for a person accused of killing a Fort Price officer who was responding to a 2018 theft has been delayed after the defendant swallowed razor blades.

The Tarrant County district lawyer’s workplace stated District Choose George Gallagher discovered Tuesday in open courtroom that 36-year-old Timothy Kion Huff was at John Peter Smith Hospital after swallowing the razor blades. The data was shared outdoors the presence of the jury, the DA’s workplace stated.

Huff shall be monitored for just a few days to see whether or not he passes the blades, the DA’s workplace stated. The workplace didn’t say how Huff received maintain of the razors or when he swallowed them.

Garrett Hull

Huff’s lawyer, William S. Harris, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Huff is charged with capital homicide of a peace officer for the demise of 40-year-old Garrett Hull.

The night time of Sept. 13, 2018, Hull was one in all a number of officers conducting surveillance on a bunch of suspects in a number of robberies round Fort Price. When officers confronted three of them, one of many suspects opened hearth on the officers, placing Hull within the head.

Officers returned hearth, fatally capturing 23-year-old Dacion Steptoe.

Hull died from his accidents the next night. He was a 17-year veteran of the division described because the glue that held his unit collectively.

Huff and one other suspect, 33-year-old Samuel Mayfield, survived the change of gunfire.

Mayfield is also charged with capital homicide in Hull’s demise. His subsequent courtroom date is scheduled for July 5.

Huff’s trial is now scheduled to start Monday.