Trial opens for ex-USC coach in college bribery scandal

BOSTON — A adorned former water polo coach on the College of Southern California went on trial Thursday for his alleged position within the sprawling school admissions bribery scandal.

Opening statements have been underway in Boston federal court docket within the case in opposition to Jovan Vavic, the one coach of the various implicated to problem his expenses in court docket.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old coach, who guided USC’s males’s and ladies’s water polo groups to 16 nationwide championships, faked the athletic credentials of two school candidates and designated them recruits to his groups, which received them admission to the unique Los Angeles college.

He’s additionally accused of serving to recruit different coaches into the scheme, which concerned rich mother and father paying bribes to have their youngsters admitted into elite colleges utilizing rigged take a look at scores or bogus athletic accomplishments.

In alternate, prosecutors say, Vavic obtained $250,000 in bribes, together with practically $120,000 towards his sons’ non-public highschool tuition and funds for USC’s water polo groups.

Vavic’s attorneys, in authorized filings forward of the beginning of trial, mentioned they’ll argue that Vavic and different USC coaches have been pressured to fundraise for his or her groups by the college, which they are saying has a tradition of giving preferential admission to the youngsters of potential donors.

Spokespersons for USC, which fired Vavic following his arrest in March 2019, didn’t instantly reply to an e mail looking for remark Thursday.

Vavic faces expenses of fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery. Jury choice was accomplished earlier this week, and his trial is anticipated to final about 4 weeks.

Most athletic officers and fogeys implicated within the scheme have already pleaded responsible to a spread of crimes, together with outstanding coaches from Yale, Stanford and Georgetown. A lot of mother and father have already accomplished their jail sentences, together with Full Home star Lori Loughlin, her clothier husband Mossimo Giannulli and Determined Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

In all, practically 60 folks have been charged within the investigation dubbed by authorities as “Operation Varsity Blues.” Solely two others apart from Vavic have gone to trial.

Former Staples Inc. government John Wilson was sentenced to serve 15 months in federal jail final month, the longest sentence to date handed down. And Gamal Abdelaziz, a former on line casino government, was sentenced to serve one 12 months and someday.