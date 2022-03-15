Trial set to begin for Arkansas deputy in teen’s shooting

Jury choice is scheduled to start within the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally capturing a white teenager throughout a visitors cease

CABOT, Ark. — Jury choice was set to start Tuesday within the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally capturing a white teenager throughout a visitors cease, a case that has drawn the eye of nationwide civil rights activists.

Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s workplace, faces between three and 10 years in jail if he is convicted within the capturing of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who’s white, has pleaded not responsible.

Davis shot Brittain throughout a June 23 visitors cease outdoors an auto restore store alongside Arkansas Freeway 89 south of Cabot, a metropolis of about 26,000 folks roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Davis informed investigators he shot Brittain as soon as within the neck after the teenager reached into the again of his truck and didn’t comply along with his instructions to indicate his arms, in line with the arrest affidavit. Brittain was holding a container — which his members of the family have mentioned held antifreeze — and no proof of firearms have been present in or close to the truck, the affidavit mentioned.

A passenger with Brittain mentioned he and the teenager had been engaged on the transmission for Brittain’s truck. The passenger informed investigators he by no means heard Davis inform the teenager to indicate his arms.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his physique digital camera till after the capturing occurred. Staley mentioned there’s no footage from the capturing, solely the aftermath.

Brittain was eulogized final 12 months by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd’s household. They mentioned the teenager’s dying highlighted the necessity for interracial assist for adjustments in policing. Brittain’s household and buddies have recurrently demonstrated outdoors the Lonoke County sheriff’s workplace, demanding extra particulars on the capturing.

Floyd died in Could 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man’s neck to the bottom. His dying sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.