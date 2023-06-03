Trial starts for man accused of stabbing woman in Palladium movie theater

SAN ANTONIO – An ordeal is recently underway for Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, a 26-year-old man who’s dealing with fees of irritated attack with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing a stranger on the Palladium movie theater positioned at the Northwest Side of San Antonio again in June 5, 2021.

Testimonies for the case started on Tuesday on the a hundred and seventy fifth District Court.

The sufferer, who suffered from more than one stab wounds, survived the assault. Pantaleon, however, surrendered himself to SAPD’s Central Substation simply 11 days after the crime happened.

According to the government, Pantaleon’s cause for the incident used to be random, making the attack much more terrifying.