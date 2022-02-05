Tribes: Opioid settlement will foster healing | Latest Headlines

Each of the 574 federally recognized tribes are eligible for a share of the settlement money made public Tuesday. It’s unclear how quickly the money would flow to tribes, but it won’t be much and not until 95% of tribes and tribal organizations that sued agree to the settlement.

“Obviously it should have been more,” Andrews-Maltais said. “The ongoing, cumulative effects are generational, and this money is not going to be generational.”

A special court master and the judge who oversaw the case must develop a formula for allocating the money. Three enrolled tribal members who are well-known in Indian Country will be responsible for administering the funds: former U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs Secretary Kevin Washburn, former Indian Health Service acting director Mary Smith, and Kathy Hannan, chair of the National Museum of the American Indian’s Board of Trustees.

Tribal leaders say they hope the funding will consider not only population but geographic diversity, access to health care, land mass and tribes’ needs.