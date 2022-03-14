Tributes paid to Brent Renaud, the American journalist shot dead in Ukraine







Award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces within the Ukrainian metropolis of Irpin, police in Kyiv stated in social media posts on Sunday. One other American journalist, Juan Arredondo, was wounded.In a tweet, Kyiv area police recognized the lifeless man as Renaud, who was 50. Police posted a photograph of his physique and his American passport as proof, in addition to a photograph of an outdated New York Instances press badge with Renaud’s identify.Andriy Nebitov, the pinnacle of the Kyiv area police, stated in a Fb put up that Russian forces shot Renaud, including that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of worldwide media, who’ve been attempting to inform the reality about atrocities of Russian army in Ukraine.””In fact, journalism carries dangers, however the U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid together with his life for an try and make clear how underhand, merciless, and cruel the aggressor is,” Nebitov added.CNN has not independently verified the account given by police.Renaud is the primary overseas journalist identified to be killed within the battle in Ukraine. A Ukrainian digicam operator, Yevhenii Sakun, was reportedly killed when Kyiv’s TV tower was shelled earlier this month.Press freedom teams denounced Sunday’s violence as a violation of worldwide legislation.”Russian forces in Ukraine should cease all violence in opposition to journalists and different civilians directly, and whoever killed Renaud needs to be held to account,” the Committee to Defend Journalists stated in a press release.Time journal instructed CNN that Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker, was in Ukraine in current weeks to work on “a Time Studios challenge targeted on the worldwide refugee disaster.””Our hearts are with all of Brent’s family members,” the publication stated. “It’s important that journalists are in a position to safely cowl this ongoing invasion and humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.”Arredondo, a Colombian-American photographer, appeared in a social media video from Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv and recounted the taking pictures. He stated he and Renaud had been driving by a checkpoint in Irpin on the way in which to movie refugees leaving town when Russian forces opened hearth.Arredondo stated there have been “two of us,” and Renaud was “shot and left behind,” including that Renaud was shot within the neck. “We received cut up and I received pulled into the (stretcher).” Requested how he received to the hospital, he replied, “an ambulance, I do not know.”Arredondo, a filmmaker and visible journalist who can also be an adjunct professor at Columbia Journalism Faculty, posted images from Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Saturday, noting in an Instagram put up that he’s “#onassignment.”The Dean of Columbia Journalism Faculty, Steve Coll, instructed CNN: “We haven’t any impartial details about his accidents presently however are working now to study extra and to see if we may also help.”Arredondo is a outstanding photographer, with work featured in The New York Instances, Nationwide Geographic, The Wall Road Journal, Newsweek, ESPN, Vainness Truthful and different media shops, in response to his private web site bio.Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s inside minister, stated in a press release on Telegram that Renaud “paid together with his life for making an attempt to reveal the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”Irpin, in northern Ukraine simply exterior Kyiv, has been the location of considerable Russian shelling in current days and has seen in depth destruction, in response to the Kyiv regional authorities on Friday.Tributes to RenaudRenaud was a Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker, producer and journalist who lived and labored in New York and Little Rock, Arkansas, in response to his biography on the Renaud Brothers web site.Along with his brother Craig, Renaud spent years “telling humanistic verite tales from the World’s scorching spots,” together with initiatives in Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Egypt and Libya, in response to his web site bio.Ann Marie Lipinski, the director of the Nieman Basis for Journalism at Harvard, stated the muse was “heartsick” over the loss of life of the journalist, who was a 2019 Harvard Nieman Fellow.”Our Nieman Fellow Brent Renaud was gifted and sort, and his work was infused with humanity. He was killed in the present day exterior Kiev, and the world and journalism are lesser for it. We’re heartsick,” she stated in a tweet.A put up on the Renaud Brothers Fb web page, dated March 8, urged readers to observe their protection of the battle in Ukraine.Christof Putzel, a pal and colleague of Renaud, instructed CNN his loss of life was a “devastating” loss.”I wakened this morning to the information that Brent, long-time finest pal, unbelievable colleague, the most effective battle journalist I believe ever existed, discovering out about his passing,” Putzel stated on CNN.”Brent had this skill to go wherever, get any story, pay attention and talk what was taking place to those who others would not in any other case see it. And it’s a devastating loss to journalism in the present day,” he added.Putzel stated Renaud was engaged on a documentary about refugees all over the world when the disaster in Ukraine started. He stated that “Brent was on the aircraft the following day” and coated the plight of refugees from Kyiv into Poland.A number of years in the past, the pair received a duPont award for a narrative they labored on about weapons being smuggled into Mexico from the USA.”What I stated once we accepted our award was, the one factor greater than Brent’s balls are his coronary heart. And I stand by that. That is what sort of journalist he was,” stated Putzel.Renaud had a novel skill to make individuals belief him as he instructed their tales in locations like Iraq and different battle zones, he added.”You can sit down and spend per week watching all of Brent’s tales through the years back-to-back and simply be flabbergasted,” Putzel stated. “The profession that he had, his skill to achieve individuals, his skill to seize the humanity behind individuals’s struggling is one thing I’ve by no means seen earlier than, and I used to be simply honored to work with him so long as I did.”

