Trinity High School teacher charged with improper relationship

EULESS, Texas — Ruben Francisco Martin, a teacher and assistant wrestling trainer at Trinity High School in Euless, has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a scholar, in step with police.
Euless police began investigating allegations towards Martin on April 11, 2023. Martin used to be straight away put on depart through the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District. The sufferer within the case is a 16-year-old feminine scholar who attended the similar faculty and used to be taught and coached through Martin, government mentioned.
On April 19, an arrest warrant used to be issued for Martin, and he grew to become himself over to government, in step with police. He faces fees of improper relationship between an educator and a scholar, a second-degree legal. Euless government suspect there could be different doable sufferers, and they’re asking any person with information to touch them at 817-685-1559.