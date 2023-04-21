Trinity High School teacher charged with improper relationship





EULESS, Texas — Ruben Francisco Martin, a teacher and assistant wrestling trainer at Trinity High School in Euless, has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a scholar, in step with police.

Euless police began investigating allegations towards Martin on April 11, 2023. Martin used to be straight away put on depart through the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District. The sufferer within the case is a 16-year-old feminine scholar who attended the similar faculty and used to be taught and coached through Martin, government mentioned.