Front Page Sports

Trio of Forwards Lead the Way in OKC’s Road Loss Against Sixers

February 12, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Oklahoma City’s fourth quarter rally came up short against the 76ers, as the Thunder lost in Philadelphia 100-87.

The Thunder were squarely in the game the entire first half but simply couldn’t slow down Joel Embiid. The big man had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter alone.

Oklahoma City trailed by just five at halftime, setting itself up for a strong third quarter run to take the lead.

In the third quarter, however, that run never happened. The Thunder had their worst quarter of the night, going 0-for-8 from 3-point land and getting outscored 31-20.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram