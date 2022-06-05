Tropical Storm Alex heads to Bermuda after causing floods in Florida : NPR

Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald by way of AP
Tropical Storm Alex, the primary named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit extra drive because it headed towards Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on components of Florida, flooding some roads.
Alex reached tropical storm drive after strengthening off Florida’s east coast early Sunday.
Nationwide Hurricane Heart forecasters stated at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) that Alex’s most sustained winds had elevated to 60 mph (95 kph) and was centered about 550 miles (890 kilometers) west of Bermuda.
It was transferring to the east-northeast at a brisk 23 mph (37 kph) and was anticipated to cross close to or simply north of Bermuda on Monday and a tropical storm warning was in impact there. Forecasters stated it may carry 2 to three inches (50 to 75 mm) of rain throughout Bermuda late Sunday and Monday.
Elements of South Florida skilled highway flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officers in Miami warned drivers about highway circumstances as many vehicles had been caught on flooded streets.
“This can be a harmful and life-threatening scenario. Touring throughout these circumstances shouldn’t be advisable. It is higher to attend. Flip round, do not drown,” the town of Miami tweeted.
Town was towing stranded automobiles from flooded roadways.
Miami Seaside Mayor Dan Gelber stated the storm examined the system of drainage pumps the town lately put in as local weather change has more and more made flooding a difficulty within the low-lying space.
“We moved the water off fairly shortly, however in some areas, clearly, it was actually difficult,” Gelber stated. “There have been some issues getting by on some streets, one of many essential arteries was unpassable, however by and enormous water is dissipating.”
Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico’s Pacific Coast final week, killing at the least 9 folks and leaving 5 lacking.
In Cuba, the storm killed three folks, broken dozens of properties in Havana and minimize off electrical energy in some areas, in keeping with authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, however was diminishing because the climate system moved away from the island.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. That is an unusually early begin to the storm season however not unprecedented for Florida.