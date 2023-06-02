Tropical storm could form off Florida coast on 1st day of 2023 hurricane season, forecasters say

A tropical storm could form off the coast of Florida on Thursday, the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA forecasters said. If winds reach 39 miles per hour in the tropical depression, it would be the first named storm of the season.

The system, initially dubbed Invest 91L and since upgraded to Tropical Depression Two, started as just a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday night, with only a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone within 48 hours. But by early Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said it could become a tropical storm, with a 70% chance of development.

2pm EDT 6/1 Update: Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy & ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Shower & thunderstorm activity is also showing… pic.twitter.com/qS5dd7VsAF — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2023

“Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph,” the agency said Thursday afternoon.

The projected path of the tropical depression that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico at the start of hurricane season shows the system moving south toward Cuba before it dissipates.

The National Hurricane Center issued an alert just after 4:30 p.m. ET that the storm has strengthened to a tropical depression, and as of 10 p.m. it was moving south with maximum sustained winds of nearly 35 mph with higher gusts.

The system has shown thunderstorm activity, the agency said, adding that some “modest strengthening” is possible overnight.

“The official NHC forecast still calls for the system to briefly become a tropical storm before environmental conditions become increasingly hostile later on Friday and into Saturday,” the center said.

Tropical Depression #Two Advisory 2: Tropical Depression Moving Slowly Southward. Expected to Remain Offshore and Be Short-Lived. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2023

However, the depression is expected to be “short-lived” — even if it strengthens to a tropical storm, the hurricane center said. It’s not expected to move onshore and is headed toward Cuba.

In an unrelated weather event, 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected in central and southern Florida through Saturday, with some areas seeing up to 5 inches, but the center said that rainfall could result in some areas seeing flooding.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft was expected to investigate the system further Thursday afternoon. If it grows to become classified as a tropical storm, it will be the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season: Arlene.

Forecasters predict 2023 will see a “near normal” season, with at least 12 named storms.

