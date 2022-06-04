Tropical system brings heavy rain to South Florida – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance inside the Gulf of Mexico continues to switch in the direction of Florida carrying essential rain.

Learn reside updates underneath.

5 a.m. exchange:

Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 1 stays unnamed.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart stays to be forecasting it to show right into a weak tropical storm.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi talked about if the tropical system does flip into “Alex,” it’s anticipated to happen briefly sooner than making “landfall” near Naples.

PTC #1 continues to switch nearer to SW Florida this morning. It should proceed to convey heavy pockets of rain to South Florida, nonetheless we’re seeing some good helpful rain this morning.

I will be breaking down what this suggests for you weekend, starting at 5am on @wftv.

Whether or not or not the storm earns a popularity, Crimi talked about impacts in Central Florida will keep unchanged.

Anticipate bands of helpful, heavier rainfall all through the southern zones of the viewing house, along with Osceola and Brevard counties.

Central Florida mainly will proceed to see scattered light to cheap rain all by way of the morning and into Saturday afternoon.

