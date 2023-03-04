Truck driver survives horrific severe weather crash in McKinney

“Good Lord had his hand on her. That’s exactly what it was,” stated Mark Martin of the crash his fiancé survived in McKinney all the way through the Thursday evening storms.

MCKINNEY, Texas — The line of storms that driven via North Texas Thursday evening stuck a minimum of 4 semi-truck drivers in an overly unhealthy state of affairs, knocking them on their aspect. Three had been in the southbound lanes and one in the northbound lanes on I-75 between Laud Howell Pkwy and Bloomdale Road.

But the northbound driver had the narrowest of escapes.

“She was talking about the wind and she was scared, nervous which is highly understandable,” stated truck driver Mark Martin, who recognized himself because the fiancé of fellow truck driver June Davis. He stated he used to be at the telephone together with her when the crash took place.

“She was going from Irving to the Love’s Truck stop about four more miles up the road,” Martin stated. “And all of a sudden she starts saying there are power lines going down and then she hollered and I heard all the crashing noises and then the phone went dead.”

“What were you thinking at that point,” WFAA’s Kevin Reece requested him.

“Not the best,” Martin answered.

The semi got here to relaxation on its proper aspect on a guardrail at the proper shoulder of I-75. The guardrail pierced the cab of the truck, crushing the entirety in the cab except for the driver’s seat.

But Martin contacted WFAA as a result of she did live on. Davis suffered minor accidents and spent an evening in the sanatorium. Martin sought after to thank the rescuers who pulled Davis from the wreckage, lifting her directly up throughout the driver-side door.

“She was kind of hidden away in a very smashed portion of the cab,” stated McKinney firefighter/paramedic Nicholas Driver, who used to be a part of a group of 4 firefighters and two McKinney Police officials who helped pull Davis from the wreckage. “We were very surprised that she was doing OK and that she was talking to us. I was very thrilled to see that she was OK.”

Davis, who misplaced her telephone in the wreckage Thursday evening, is now resting at a McKinney space resort, looking forward to Martin to make a 700-mile force to Texas to select her up.

“Good Lord has his hand on her,” he stated when requested what he considered her miraculous survival. “That’s exactly what it was. Because when I seen that picture where that guardrail was on that truck, if I’d have seen that before I heard her voice, I’d have thought she died.”

Thankfully, she is a welcome survivor tale, from a daunting evening on a windy north Texas freeway.