Truck hauling pallets crashes, blocks multiple lanes on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

Truck crash blocks multiple lanes blocked on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – According to TxDOT, a truck sporting pallets crashed and blocked multiple lanes on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County on Wednesday.

Crews are at the scene, and the clean-up is predicted to take multiple hours.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Multiple lanes blocked on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 because of heavy truck crash. TxDOT crews on scene. Clean up anticipated to take multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/EK7YqPwUkC — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 3, 2023

