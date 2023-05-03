Texas

Truck hauling pallets crashes, blocks multiple lanes on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County

May 3, 2023
Truck crash blocks multiple lanes blocked on US 90A at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County


HOUSTON – According to TxDOT, a truck sporting pallets crashed and blocked multiple lanes on US 90A westbound at FM 1952 in Fort Bend County on Wednesday.

Crews are at the scene, and the clean-up is predicted to take multiple hours.

You can use the map under to trace the most recent site visitors stipulations and plan your direction.

