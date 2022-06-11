Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near Downtown LA

Nine folks had been injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake area.

Three of the pedestrians had been significantly injured and had been taken to a close-by hospital. The age and gender of these victims is unknown at this second. Three of the victims declined additional medical consideration.

LAFD Alert-Update #Westlake Pedestrians Struck 647 S Alvarado St MAP: https://t.co/4uIayhw926 FS11; Nine Patients Total. Six Transported By Ambulance. DETAILS: https://t.co/N0OiVmDesl — LAFD (@LAFD) June 11, 2022

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters had been dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.

Three of the victims who suffered minor accidents had been minors, based on City News Service.

There are not any particulars on the driving force who was behind the wheel of the truck. It’s unclear at this second if the driving force stayed on the scene or if it was a hit-and-run.

This is a breaking news story and we are going to present new information as soon as it comes in.