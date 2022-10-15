Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Land O’ Lakes, Florida

New dispensary to open on October 15; grand opening specials obtainable

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a number one and top-performing hashish firm in the United States, immediately introduced the opening of a brand new medical dispensary in Land O’ Lakes. Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doorways will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, with ongoing common hours of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. from Monday by way of Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.



Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doorways will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.



Grand opening festivities all through the day on the new dispensary will embody quite a few associate giveaways, music, meals vans, offers and specials, and all registered sufferers will obtain a 25% low cost. Trulieve additionally affords statewide residence supply, handy on-line ordering and in-store pickup. As all the time, all first-time friends are eligible for a 50% new buyer low cost at any Florida-based location.

“Trulieve is proud to continue being at the forefront of expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida’s patient population,” stated Trulieve’s Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. “Trulieve is committed to offering patients high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences.”

As the state’s main medical hashish supplier, Trulieve sufferers throughout Florida can select from the largest selection of THC and CBD products obtainable in a wide range of consumption strategies, together with smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical lotions, vaporizers, and extra.

Designed to meet each affected person’s wants, our portfolio of in-house manufacturers contains Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients even have entry to beloved manufacturers equivalent to Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love’s Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all obtainable solely at Trulieve in Florida.

For extra information, or to learn the way to change into a registered affected person, please go to Trulieve.com and join on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an trade main, vertically built-in hashish firm and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by main market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated progress and growth, constructing scale in retail and distribution in new and present markets by way of its hub technique. By offering revolutionary, high-quality merchandise throughout its model portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimum buyer experiences and will increase entry to hashish, serving to sufferers and clients to stay with out limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE below the image TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market below the image TCNNF. For extra information, please go to Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.