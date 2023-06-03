Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague





A contemporary ruling by way of U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker declared Tennessee’s arguable anti-drag law unconstitutional. The law aimed to limit performances that had been deemed destructive to minors and prohibited “adult-oriented performances” in public puts or the place minors could be provide. The Memphis-based staff Friends of George’s filed a lawsuit in March arguing that the law would negatively have an effect on their drag performances, accusing the law of being discriminatory. Judge Parker agreed, writing in a 70-page opinion that the law used to be each “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad,” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” Although the phrase “drag” didn’t seem within the statute, Judge Parker famous that many examples of “harmful to minors” performances mentioned within the legislative transcript had been attached to pull displays. Tennessee’s anti-drag law is the second one primary proposal concentrated on the LGBTQ+ neighborhood handed by way of state lawmakers this 12 months, with a ban on gender-affirming care additionally being challenged in court docket.