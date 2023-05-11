Trump disparages E. Jean Carroll after jury finds him liable of sexual battery and defamation

Former President Donald Trump criticized writer E. Jean Carroll during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night, following a federal jury in New York finding him guilty of battery and defamation in a civil trial related to allegations that he raped Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. While the jury cleared Trump of rape, they found that he sexually abused Carroll and then defamed her when she spoke up about it several years later. Carroll was awarded total damages of $5 million. Despite being given numerous opportunities to speak at the trial, Trump claimed he was “silenced” after the verdict, and said he did not know Carroll.

During the New Hampshire town hall, Trump called Carroll a “whack job” and labeled her story “fake” and “made up.” He also called the verdict, which had been reached unanimously, a “rigged deal.”

Some voters at the town hall asked Trump how the verdict might affect his candidacy for president. He responded that “there aren’t too many of them because my poll numbers just came out — they went up.” It is unclear which poll Trump was referring to, as no major polls had been taken in the 24 hours since the verdict.

Trump also spoke on other issues, including his potential pardon of supporters accused of participating in the January 6th assault on the Capitol. He said he was “inclined” to pardon many rioters and called them “great people.”

On the subject of Ukraine, Trump declined to say in the town hall whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the conflict, saying instead that he wants “everybody to stop dying.”

The author of this piece is CBS News politics reporter Kathryn Watson, based in Washington, D.C.