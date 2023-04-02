Trump indictment live updates: Trump faces some 2 dozen counts, including felonies, sources say

(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, becoming the first former president to face criminal charges.

It was not immediately clear what the indictment was connected to, or what charges Trump will face. The indictment is under seal.

Trump is expected to surrender in New York early next week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Check back for updates:

Apr 02, 11:09 AM EDT

Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night

Following his expected arraignment on Tuesday in New York City, former President Donald Trump announced he would speak that evening from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president is slated to give remarks at 8:15 p.m., according to a press release.

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin

Apr 02, 10:33 AM EDT

America split on Trump indictment: Poll

While 45% of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should face charges in an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, 32% say he shouldn’t have been indicted, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Another 23% of American say they don’t know whether the nation’s 45th president should face charges.

While the charges have not been announced, a Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump had been hearing evidence in a $130,000 hush money payment Trump allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims they had an affair. Trump has denied the allegations.

The poll showed a split in opinions along party lines. While 88% of Democrats said Trump should face charges, 62%, of Republicans said the former president should not have been charged while 16% said he should be charged, and the remainder was uncertain.

About 47% of Americans polled say the charges are politically motivated, echoing the sentiment from top GOP figures. About 79% of Republicans hold that view.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd

Apr 02, 9:39 AM EDT

Trump’s lawyer hopes his arraignment is ‘typical’ and quick

Trump’s lawyer said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he doesn’t know what to expect when the former president is arraigned on Tuesday in New York City, given the historic nature of Trump’s indictment.

“This is unprecedented. I don’t know. I’ve done a million arraignments in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot. But this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they’re closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don’t know what to expect to see,” Joe Tacopina told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

He likened the case to “persecution” and said the charges, which remain under seal, “revolved around” Trump paying money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her from going public with a claim of an affair that Trump denies.

He told Stephanopoulos that he didn’t know whether Trump would hold a press conference on Tuesday after he is arraigned.

“What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it’s, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment,” he said.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Mar 31, 8:49 PM EDT

Trump expected to travel to New York on Monday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday at the earliest, the sources said, on what is expected to be around two dozen counts – including felonies.

The exact charges are unknown since the indictment will not be unsealed until Trump appears in court.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, Katherine Faulders, John Santucci

Mar 31, 6:08 PM EDT

Why Trump indictment might hinge on a ‘novel legal theory’

As legal experts speculate on what charges lay inside the sealed indictment ahead of former President Donald Trump’s expected surrender on Tuesday afternoon, many predict that prosecutors could try out a new legal theory to justify bringing the charges.

“This could be a novel legal theory,” said Kate Shaw, a law professor at Cardozo and ABC News contributor, speculating on what charges the public could see against Trump while stressing it’s unknown until the indictment is unsealed.

-ABC News’ Libby Cathey

Mar 31, 5:31 PM EDT

Trump faces around 2 dozen counts, including felonies, sources say

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with around two dozen counts, including felonies, sources familiar with the sealed indictment told ABC News.

The exact charges remain unknown since the indictment will not be unsealed until Trump appears in court on Tuesday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Mar 31, 4:51 PM EDT

Senate sergeant at arms warns of potential demonstration activity

The Senate sergeant at arms is warning of potential demonstration activity related to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity,” an email obtained by ABC News said.

Capitol Police “is working with law enforcement partners, so you may observe a greater law enforcement presence on Capitol Hill,” the email said, adding that there could be “nationwide impacts to Senate state offices.”

The Capitol Police declined to comment and the sergeant at arms didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Mar 31, 12:56 PM EDT

Ivanka Trump speaks out

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, reacted to the indictment on Instagram Friday, writing, “I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both.”

She added, “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

Mar 31, 12:30 PM EDT

How DA could use hush money payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal to bolster Trump case

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News the Manhattan district attorney’s office is also investigating a $150,000 payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, who, like Stormy Daniels, claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump.

The former president has denied having an affair with either woman and has called the investigation a witch hunt.

McDougal was paid for the rights to her story in August 2016 by American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer, which did not publish it, a practice known as catch and kill.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, has said he recorded Trump discussing reimbursement to American Media for the payment to McDougal, but the payment was never made.

Trump has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment but in a 2018 interview with Fox News, he claimed he wasn’t aware of any payment made to AMI to facilitate the alleged hush agreement.

Mar 31, 12:27 PM EDT

Judge signs order allowing DA to publicly acknowledge indictment

Judge Juan Merchan has signed this order allowing the Manhattan district attorney’s office to publicly acknowledge the indictment.

The People v Donald J Trump. This is the order allowing the DA to publicly acknowledge the indictment pic.twitter.com/leg9vDascr — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) March 31, 2023

Mar 31, 10:54 AM EDT

Bragg’s office calls on House GOP to ‘denounce attacks’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday again resisted the House GOP investigation of his office’s prosecution of Trump.

Bragg’s legal counsel called the inquiry “illegitimate incursion” into a legitimate investigation.

The House Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil — have said they want to find evidence of federal funds used to investigate Trump. But Bragg’s office said they were merely doing Trump’s bidding.

“Finally, as you are no doubt aware, former President Trump has directed harsh invective against District Attorney Bragg and threatened on social media that his arrest or indictment in New York may unleash ‘death & destruction.’ As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury,” counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote in a letter to the lawmakers.

“Instead, you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the Office’s investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated,” the letter continued.

Mar 31, 10:52 AM EDT

Mar 31, 10:14 AM EDT

Secret Service, NYPD, other agencies to conduct walk-through of courts building

The NYPD, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals and New York State Court officers will meet on Friday to coordinate next week’s surrender of former President Donald Trump, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Representatives from the agencies will also conduct a walk-through of the criminal courts building.

The 15th floor, where presiding Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom is located, is already blocked off.

Mar 31, 9:24 AM EDT

Trump has ‘never been held accountable,’ Cohen says

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen said the ex-president is likely “seething” over the indictment because he’s “never been held accountable.”

“The fact that he is being held accountable, something that he has no desire to ever be. He’s never been held accountable,” Cohen told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Friday on Good Morning America.

“This is a man who held up the Bible and said he’s never apologized to God because he’s never done anything wrong,” he added. “He doesn’t understand accountability. And right now, [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg has finally put that into his lap.”

Cohen, who is now estranged from Trump and is a key prosecution witness, said he decided years ago that his “loyalty can no longer be to a man who doesn’t deserve it.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018, after pleading guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with hush-money payments and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

During Friday’s interview on GMA, Cohen said he followed Trump’s “message” for more than a decade and “that is what got me in trouble.”

When asked if he feels ready to be cross-examined, Cohen replied: “Absolutely.”

“The documents will speak for themselves,” he added, referring to the sealed indictment.

“So, not just your testimony?” Stephanopoulos responded.

“No,” Cohen said. “And it’s also corroborating testimony, but it’s documents.”

Mar 31, 8:56 AM EDT

Mar 31, 7:49 AM EDT

Trump was ‘shocked’ by indictment, lawyer says

Donald Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said the former president’s initial reaction to his indictment was “shock,” despite predicting his own arrest “based on rumours and leaks.”

“It was shock because it’s actually coming to fruition,” Tacopina told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Friday on “Good Morning America.”

“At the end of the day, we were really hoping and he was hoping that the rule of law would’ve prevailed,” he added. “In my opinion — and I don’t say this with pride or pleasure — in my 32 years as a lawyer, both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, I feel like the rule of law died yesterday in this country.”

When asked what to expect next week, Tacopina said “it’s a great question.”

“This is unprecedented in this country’s history. I don’t know what to expect other than an arraignment,” he said. “I understand they’re going to be closing off blocks around the courthouse, shutting down the courthouse. You know, we’ll go in there and we’ll proceed to see a judge at some point, plead not guilty, start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately and very aggressively regarding the legal viability of this case.”

Tacopina noted that “there is really no precedent for this case, [because] this was done with personal money.”

“Statutorily, the law says this: If the payment was made with personal funds and it would’ve been made irrespective of the candidate’s campaign, it’s outside of campaign finance and, clearly, that’s what you have here,” he said.

When asked whether there will be handcuffs, a mugshot or a perp walk, Tacopina responded: “I’m sure they will try to get every ounce of publicity they can out of this thing.”

“The president will not be put in handcuffs,” he added. “As far as a mugshot’s concerned, perp walk, I mean, you know, as I said, I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”

“But, you know, I think this is a different situation,” he continued. “It is a lot of groups involved here and I don’t think they’re going to allow this to become a circus, as much as humanly possible.”

When asked how concerned he is about this case and the other potential cases Trump could be facing, Tacopina said: “We have to deal with it one at a time.”

“Right now, I’m dealing with this case exclusively and another civil matter for the president, but not the Fulton County case and not the special prosecutor’s case at this point,” he added. “And really, I’m not even thinking about those cases at all. I’m focused — laser focused — on this case and I’ll keep all my attention here until this is resolved.”

Mar 31, 12:00 AM EDT

Trump making phone calls to Republicans on Capitol Hill to firm up support: Sources

Former President Donald Trump has been making calls to Congressional allies on Capitol Hill Thursday night, urging them to go on the offensive and defend him following the news of the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Trump has been asking members who support him to firm up their support and rally behind him, the sources said.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Will Steakin and Katherine Faulders

Mar 30, 9:50 PM EDT

Pence, DeSantis and more confirmed or potential 2024 rivals react

Some of Trump’s confirmed or prospective rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination were among those who spoke out Thursday night in the wake of the news of the former president’s indictment.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday night, former Vice President Mike Pence called it an “outrage,” arguing that the case against Trump is “tenuous” and will “only further serve to divide our country.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom sources have told ABC News is expected to launch a presidential campaign in the coming months, tweeted that the indictment was “un-American” and “a weaponization of the legal system,” adding that Florida would “not assist in an extradition request.”

Read more here.

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler and Mariam Khan

Mar 30, 9:39 PM EDT

Adam Schiff says Oval Office ‘will be tarnished’ by Trump’s conduct

California Rep. Adam Schiff said “it’s a sober moment for the country,” telling Linsey Davis on ABC News Live on Thursday that the dignity of the Oval Office “will be tarnished by the conduct of the former president by his being charged criminally.”

“I think you have to be guided by the facts and the law, and you have to set aside the political calendar and do what the law requires,” said Schiff, a leading Democrat in the House. “I think that’s the obligation of a district attorney, and I think that was done here. How this cuts politically, I really don’t know. That, to me, is very secondary.”

-ABC News’ Imtiyaz Delawala and Anna Katharine Ping

Mar 30, 8:44 PM EDT

Scenes from Manhattan, Mar-a-Lago

Demonstrators gathered outside Manhattan Criminal Court and near Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in the wake of the indictment Thursday evening.

In Manhattan, a giant sign that stated “Trump lies all the time” could be seen unfurled outside Manhattan Criminal Court, where police had erected barricades last week ahead of a possible indictment.

Meanwhile, several supporters gathered near Mar-a-Lago with Trump 2024 flags and signs.

Mar 30, 8:15 PM EDT

Schumer: ‘Trump is subject to the same laws as every American’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged “Trump’s critics and supporters to let the process proceed peacefully and according to the law” in a statement following the indictment of the former president.

“Mr. Trump is subject to the same laws as every American,” Schumer said. “He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law.”

Mar 30, 7:41 PM EDT

Lawmakers react to historic indictment

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to react to the historic indictment on Thursday evening, laying bare the sharp partisan divide when it comes to Donald Trump.

GOP House and Senate members decried the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney as a political prosecution.

Many Democrats, on the other hand, praised the decision as proof “no one is above the law.”

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler

Mar 30, 7:24 PM EDT

Trump expected to surrender in New York early next week: Sources

Former President Trump is expected to surrender in New York early next week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

While a day has not been firmed up, sources said that Tuesday is the day being discussed by Trump’s legal team and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Mar 30, 7:24 PM EDT

House Speaker McCarthy vows to hold Manhattan DA accountable

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a tweet that the House GOP will use its power to hold Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

“The American people will not tolerate this injustice,” McCarthy said, adding that Bragg has “weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.”

House Republicans have requested documents and testimony from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in its investigation of Trump, but Bragg has said he won’t comply.

-ABC News’ Lauren Peller

Mar 30, 7:18 PM EDT

DA’s office has contacted Trump’s attorney ‘to coordinate his surrender’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said in a statement that it has contacted former President Donald Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender” for arraignment on a state Supreme Court indictment, noting that it remains under seal.

“Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” the office said.

Mar 30, 7:00 PM EDT

NYPD officers to deploy across city on Friday

In the wake of the indictment, all officers with the New York Police Department have been ordered to show up in uniform Friday morning for deployments around New York City, police sources told ABC News.

There are no credible threats, according to the mayor’s office.

Mar 30, 6:49 PM EDT

Trump indictment marks unprecedented moment in presidential history

The indictment of Donald Trump marks an unprecedented development in the country’s history — the first time a former president has ever faced criminal charges.

Historians say that not since Richard Nixon had there been the real prospect of a commander-in-chief being formally accused of a crime, though Nixon avoided that fate after being pardoned by successor Gerald Ford.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Mar 30, 6:42 PM EDT

RNC calls indictment ‘blatant abuse of power’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the indictment “a blatant abuse of power from a DA focused on political vengeance.”

“When our justice system is weaponized as a political tool, it endangers all of us,” she tweeted.

Mar 30, 6:36 PM EDT

What to know about an indictment with Trump facing charges

Criminal prosecution proceedings typically start with an arrest and a court appearance, but legal experts say that on many occasions, especially in white-collar crimes, suspects aren’t hit with charges or a visit from an officer until long after an official investigation is underway.

Typically, if a crime is being investigated, law enforcement agents will make an arrest, file initial charges and bring a suspect to be arraigned in court, Vincent Southerland, an assistant professor of clinical law and the director of the criminal defense and reentry clinic at NYU School of Law, told ABC News.

However, Southerland noted that prosecutors can start with the criminal indictment process in the beginning, especially if their case needs more evidence to press those charges.

Cheryl Bader, an associate clinical professor of law at Fordham University, told ABC News that such a move is common in white-collar criminal investigations that involve looking at delicate nuances in the state law and require more time.

Bader said investigations into prominent figures, such as the current investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office into former President Donald Trump, also prompt prosecutors’ offices to make their case to the grand jury in the most meticulous and thorough way possible.

-ABC News’ Ivan Pereira

Mar 30, 6:28 PM EDT

DNC responds

The Democratic National Committee said in a statement Thursday, “No matter what happens in Trump’s upcoming legal proceedings, it’s obvious the Republican Party remains firmly in the hold of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.”

The DNC vowed, “We will continue to hold Trump and all Republican candidates accountable for the extreme MAGA agenda that includes banning abortion, cutting Social Security and Medicare, and undermining free and fair elections.”

Mar 30, 6:27 PM EDT

Trump could still be elected president despite indictment, experts say

Former President Donald Trump can still be elected president — even if he is convicted — experts tell ABC News. But there are practical reasons that could make it a challenge, experts say.

Trump said recently at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference that he would “absolutely” stay in the race for president even if he were to be criminally indicted.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has characterized the probe as part of a “witch hunt” against him.

The U.S. Constitution does not list the absence of a criminal record as a qualification for the presidency.

Constitutional experts also told ABC News that previous Supreme Court rulings hold that Congress cannot add qualifications to the office of the president. In addition, a state cannot prohibit indicted or convicted felons from running for federal office.

-ABC News’ Laura Romero

Mar 30, 6:16 PM EDT

Trump tells ABC News indictment is ‘attack on our country’

Former President Donald Trump told ABC News over the phone that the indictment is “an attack on our country.”

He called it a “political persecution,” adding, “They are trying to impact an election.”

Mar 30, 6:14 PM EDT

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer responds to indictment

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, issued a statement on the indictment, saying: “The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.”

While the indictment remains under seal, Trump had been under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney over a $130,000 payment he made to the adult film actress to keep her from going public with a claim of an affair, which he denies.

Mar 30, 6:03 PM EDT

Trump’s indictment could mark turning point in 2024 campaign, even if he says otherwise: ANALYSIS

Donald Trump being formally accused of a crime could change the outlook for the still-forming field of Republican presidential candidates in 2024 — either rallying primary voters primed by his talk of the “deep state” and “retribution” or opening up an unprecedented line of criticism for Trump’s rivals.

The indictment itself isn’t disqualifying, legally speaking. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t prevent people under indictment or criminal investigation from running for the White House, experts have told ABC News, so the former president could still be reelected despite the indictment — and would still be eligible even if it leads to a conviction, regardless of practical obstacles like potential incarceration.



Mar 30, 5:34 PM EDT

Trump indicted

ABC News has learned that former president Donald Trump has been indicted, according to multiple sources with knowledge.



Mar 28, 9:29 PM EDT

Grand jury expected to meet Thursday on other matters: Sources

The Manhattan grand jury weighing charges against former President Donald Trump will not convene on Wednesday and is expected to meet Thursday on other matters, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

The proceeding is conducted in secret and the grand jury could be presented with evidence or vote at any time.

Mar 27, 4:30 PM EDT

Former publisher of the National Enquirer seen leaving DA’s office

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, was seen leaving the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with his lawyer on Monday.

Pecker testified before the grand jury for about an hour, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Pecker, who allegedly helped arrange the payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, previously spoke to the grand jury in January.

The district attorney’s office may have called Pecker to bolster Michael Cohen’s earlier testimony about the purpose of the payment.

Mar 27, 7:29 AM EDT

Manhattan grand jury expected to reconvene Monday

The Manhattan grand jury weighing charges against former President Donald Trump is expected to reconvene on Monday, sources tell ABC News.

-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky

Mar 26, 4:48 PM EDT

GOP oversight chair defends getting involved in NY Trump probe

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday defended taking the escalatory step of getting Congress involved in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation of Donald Trump by using his position to request answers from the prosecutor, Alvin Bragg.

“If Mr. Bragg wants to come in and explain to us what he what he’s doing, and he makes a good explanation, he makes a good argument and we see that we’re in an area where we shouldn’t belong, such as the Republicans — some of the Republican senators — say, then we will back off,” Comer, R-Ky., said on CNN. But, he added, “I don’t believe that Bragg would be doing this if Donald Trump were not running for president, and that’s something that we would like to ask Mr. Bragg as well.”

Pushed by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who said Bragg is investigating potential violations of state and not federal crimes, Comer said, “This is about politics. This is a presidential candidate.”

Comer insisted that he would be more accepting of the investigation if it was being brought by the Department of Justice rather than a local district attorney, though he later said he wanted all “meddling” to end.

Bragg’s office has signaled that they may be moving closer to a charging decision — such as for falsifying business records, sources have said — in relation to $130,000 that Trump paid the adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election in order to prevent her from going public with an affair claim.

Trump denies all wrongdoing, including a relationship with Daniels.

He falsely said that he would be arrested last week and has urged protests.

-ABC News’ Adam Carlson and Cheyenne Haslett

Mar 25, 7:46 PM EDT

Republicans urge Alvin Bragg to comply with their request for documents, testimony

In a new letter Saturday, the Republican leaders of three powerful House committees responded to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s rebuff of their request for documents and testimony related to the Trump probe.

Reps. Jim Jordan, James Comer and Brian Steil argued in the 8-page letter they have legislative purpose for demanding such material.

Bragg’s office pushed back against the chairmen’s original request on March 20, stating it would “not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process.”

Leslie Dubeck, Bragg’s general counsel, responded that it was “an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.”

In a new statement Saturday, Bragg’s office said it is “not appropriate for Congress to interfere with pending local investigations.”

“This unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors,” his office said.

Read more about the GOP request for information on the Trump case here.

-ABC News’ Lauren Peller

Mar 24, 10:30 PM EDT

Mayor Adams’ office condemns threat to DA Bragg

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement Friday evening condemning the threatening letter sent to District Attorney Alvin Bragg that included powder later deemed non-hazardous.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of any ongoing investigation, no public official should ever be subject to threats for doing his or her job,” the statement read.

The spokesman added, “I’m confident that every elected official in the City, including Manhattan DA Bragg, will continue to do their work undeterred, and anyone found to be engaging in illegal conduct will be brought to justice.”

Mar 24, 5:35 PM EDT

DA Bragg stresses ‘safety’ for staff after threat sent to him

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg thanked his staff for their “strength and professionalism” in an email sent Friday and reassured them the powder sent to him in a letter discovered earlier in the day was not hazardous.

The email, which was obtained by ABC News, was sent to Bragg’s 1,600-member staff about three hours after the letter was discovered in a basement mail room on Friday.

“I want to reiterate my message from Saturday: your safety is our top priority,” the email said, referring to an earlier message to staff obtained by ABC News that followed former President Donald Trump’s social media call for protest and an inaccurate prediction he would be arrested on Tuesday.

The latest message revealed that some in the office had received “offensive or threatening phone calls or emails” and Bragg apologized for what he called the “distressing disruptions.”

Bragg concluded with his often-repeated vow to apply the law evenly and fairly.

He also mentioned a film shoot occurring this weekend outside the courthouse at 60 Centre St. could include simulated explosions.

Mar 24, 4:33 PM EDT

Letter threatening to kill ‘Alvin’ found at Manhattan DA’s office: Sources

A white powder was discovered in the mailroom at 80 Centre Street, where the Manhattan District Attorney has offices and where a grand jury has been meeting to hear evidence in former President Donald Trump’s case, according to a court official. The powder was determined to be non-hazardous, officials said.

The powder came in an envelope addressed to “Alvin,” an apparent reference to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according police sources.

Inside the envelope was a letter containing the typewritten message, “Alvin: I am going to kill you,” with 13 exclamation points, according to sources.

This envelope followed a series of unfounded threats that targeted municipal offices in New York this week.

“For three days we got four emails,” Susan Stetzer, district manager at Manhattan Community Board 3, told ABC News on Friday.

At least one of the messages prompted the court to pause a hearing in the New York Attorney General’s civil lawsuit against Trump.

None of the email messages mentioned Trump by name. One included what Stetzer described as a “horrible homophobic rant.”

According to Stetzer, the messages came from @mail.ru domains and some contained Cyrillic characters. The FBI is aware but does not immediately assess that the emails came from Russia, according to a law enforcement official.

“We did not get one today so I’m hoping it stops,” Stetzer said.

New York City courthouses will see increased security, the Office of Court Administration said Friday.

Mar 24, 4:12 PM EDT

White powder addressed to ‘Alvin’ found at Manhattan DA’s office

A white powder was discovered in the mailroom at 80 Centre Street, where the Manhattan District Attorney has offices and where a grand jury has been meeting to hear evidence in former President Donald Trump’s case, according to a court official. The contents of the envelope were determined to be non-hazardous, officials said.

The powder came in an envelope addressed to “Alvin,” an apparent reference to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according police sources.

This envelope followed a series of unfounded threats that targeted municipal offices in New York this week.

“For three days we got four emails,” Susan Stetzer, district manager at Manhattan Community Board 3, told ABC News on Friday.

At least one of the messages prompted the court to pause a hearing in the New York Attorney General’s civil lawsuit against Trump.

None of the email messages mentioned Trump by name. One included what Stetzer described as a “horrible homophobic rant.”

According to Stetzer, the messages came from @mail.ru domains and some contained Cyrillic characters. The FBI is aware but does not immediately assess that the emails came from Russia, according to a law enforcement official.

“We did not get one today so I’m hoping it stops,” Stetzer said.

New York City courthouses will see increased security, the Office of Court Administration said Friday.

Mar 24, 4:08 PM EDT

Trump escalating attacks on Manhattan DA

Former President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff. Overnight, Trump posted on social media that if he were to be indicted it could result in “potential death and destruction.”

Mar 23, 3:43 PM EDT

Officials closely watching ‘online environment’ surrounding potential indictment

Senior administration officials at the Department of Homeland Security are continuing to “watch closely, particularly in the online environment” surrounding a potential indictment against former President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said.

There is nothing “that rises to the level of being credible and specific” or “actionable,” the administration official said. However, the official said that online “there are always things that emerge that will cause people to take note and possibly raise concern.”

As the grand jury continues, the lines of communication with local authorities like the NYPD and Capitol Police have been “wide open.”

“It’s been a several day period of, I’d say, very open and continued information exchange between and among federal and state partners, focused on this issue,” a senior administration official said.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Mar 23, 11:31 AM EDT

DA says compliance with GOP’s requests for information would interfere with investigation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s general counsel responded to House Republicans Thursday, telling them compliance with their requests for information would interfere with a legitimate law enforcement investigation.

General counsel Leslie Dubeck noted the House inquiry only resulted from former President Donald Trump’s social media post.

“Your letter dated March 20, 2023 (the “Letter”), in contrast, is an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution,” Dubeck wrote. “The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

Mar 23, 9:50 AM EDT

Grand jury won’t meet about Trump case this week

The grand jury hearing evidence of former President Donald Trump’s role in alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels will not meet about the case for the remainder of the week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The grand jury is meeting Thursday to consider a different case, the sources said. The grand jury news was first reported by Business Insider.

The grand jury is expected to reconvene Monday to consider the Trump case, at which time at least one additional witness may be called to testify, the sources said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.

It is not uncommon for grand juries to sit in consideration of multiple cases at once.

Mar 23, 7:37 AM EDT

Manhattan grand jury expected to reconvene Thursday

The Manhattan grand jury weighing charges against former President Donald Trump is expected to reconvene on Thursday, sources tell ABC News.

Mar 23, 5:28 AM EDT

Trump could still be elected president if indicted or convicted, experts say

According to law, former President Donald Trump can be elected president if indicted — or even convicted — in any of the state and federal investigations he is currently facing, experts tell ABC News. But there are practical reasons that could make it a challenge, experts say.

Trump said earlier this month at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference that he would “absolutely” run for president even if he were to be criminally indicted.

“I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump told reporters ahead of a speech. “Probably it will enhance my numbers.”

Mar 22, 12:51 PM EDT

Manhattan grand jury to reconvene as early as Thursday

The Manhattan grand jury weighing charges against former President Donald Trump in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush payment investigation is not meeting on Wednesday, sources told ABC News. The earliest the grand jury would reconvene is Thursday, sources said.

The grand jurors were called Wednesday morning and told they were not needed during the day as scheduled, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The grand jurors were told to be prepared to reconvene on Thursday when it’s possible they will hear from at least one additional witness, the sources said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing grand jury matters.

-ABC News’ John Santucci and Luke Barr

Mar 22, 8:25 AM EDT

With Trump case looming, what is an indictment?

Criminal prosecution proceedings typically start with an arrest and a court appearance, but legal experts say that on many occasions, especially in white collar crimes, suspects aren’t hit with charges or a visit from an officer until long after an official investigation is underway.

Typically, if a crime is being investigated, law enforcement agents will make an arrest, file initial charges and bring a suspect to be arraigned in court, Vincent Southerland, an assistant professor of clinical law and the director of the criminal defense and reentry clinic at NYU School of Law, told ABC News.

After this arraignment, prosecutors would impanel a grand jury for a formal criminal indictment. Southerland, who has been practicing law in New York state for 19 years, said this process includes giving the jury evidence, possible testimony and other exhibits before they can officially charge a person with felonies.

A Manhattan grand jury is currently investigating Trump’s possible role in the hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and having an affair with Daniels. His attorneys have framed the funds as a response to an extortion plot.

-ABC News’ Ivan Pereira

Mar 21, 6:11 PM EDT

Pence discourages protests if Trump indicted

Former Vice President Mike Pence discouraged any protests should a grand jury indict Donald Trump.

“Every American has the right to let their voice be heard. The Constitution provides the right to peaceably assemble. But I think in this instance, I would discourage Americans from engaging in protests if in fact the former president is indicted,” Pence said Tuesday when asked by ABC News if Americans should protest a possible indictment.

Pence said he understood the “frustration” while calling the case “politically motivated.”

“But I think letting our voices be heard in other ways, and in not engaging in protests, I think is most prudent at this time,” he said.

-ABC News’ Libby Cathey

Mar 21, 11:00 AM EDT

McCarthy grows frustrated as Trump questions persist at House GOP retreat

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy again ripped into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg when asked about the potential charges against former President Donald Trump at a Tuesday press conference at the House GOP retreat in Orlando.

When McCarthy was asked directly if had concerns about Trump’s alleged conduct regarding the alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, he didn’t answer the question and instead pivoted to talking about Hillary Clinton and Bragg.

“What we see before us is a political game being played by a local. Look, this isn’t New York City, this is just a Manhattan,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he hasn’t spoken to Trump in three weeks.

When asked if Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party, McCarthy took a jab at the press: “In the press room, for all of you, he is.”

-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin

Mar 21, 10:14 AM EDT

Grand jury to reconvene on Wednesday

A grand jury will reconvene on Wednesday to continue to weigh charges against former President Donald Trump in connection with the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into the 2016 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, paid $130,000 to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to allegedly keep her from talking about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump.

Trump has denied the affair and his attorneys have framed the funds as an extortion payment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is mulling whether to charge Trump with falsifying business records, after the Trump Organization allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the payment then logged the reimbursement as a legal expense, sources have told ABC News. Trump has called the payment “a private contract between two parties” and has denied all wrongdoing.

Trump this weekend wrote on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating security plans with the NYPD in the event of an indictment and arraignment in an open courtroom in Manhattan, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The two agencies had a call Monday to discuss logistics, including court security and how Trump would potentially surrender for booking and processing, according to sources briefed on the discussions. White collar criminal defendants in New York are typically allowed to negotiate a surrender.