Trump informed he is target of special counsel criminal probe

Three sources with knowledge of the communication between Donald Trump’s attorneys and federal criminal investigators revealed that the former president is a target of the investigation into the possible mishandling of classified information after his tenure. The Department of Justice regulations allow prosecutors to inform individuals that they are targets of a grand jury investigation prior to indictment. The objective of this notification is to enable witnesses to testify before the grand jury before the institution of any prosecution and to enable defense attorneys to present their case against indictment.

On Wednesday, special counsel Jack Smith presented evidence to a grand jury in Miami, Fl, and received testimony from Taylor Budowich, a former Trump aide and spokesperson. Previous grand jury testimony had been heard in Washington, D.C. The apprehension of records marked classified occurred in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s Palm Beach home, where some of the alleged misconduct supposedly took place. Two sources stated that if criminal charges are brought, jurisdictional grounds could prompt certain charges to be brought forward in Florida. Witnesses who appeared before the Washington grand jury included Mar-a-Lago employees and close Trump aides and attorneys.

The National Archives’ efforts to recover White House records led to the investigation. In August 2022, an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago resulted in more than 100 documents marked classified. Special Counsel Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and he is also leading separate investigations into the Capitol riot of January 6 and the documents probe. Trump’s attorneys met with Justice Department officials, including Smith himself, on Monday to voice their concerns about the investigation’s conduct. Trump has continuously denied any wrongdoing and has characterized the investigation as politically motivated.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote Tuesday afternoon, “No one has told me I’m being indicted.” “And I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” added Trump.

