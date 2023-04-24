Trump news- live: Trump mocks DeSantis ‘emergency’ Japan trip and ridicules Don Lemon in Truth Social attacks





Former president Donald Trump has introduced social media attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and CNN anchor Don Lemon. Trump criticised DeSantis’s contemporary trip to Japan, claiming that “consultants” are making him move to spice up his ballot numbers. Meanwhile, Trump celebrated Lemon’s departure from CNN, announcing “the dumbest man on television” have been “finally fired from Fake News CNN”. The attacks got here as a civil trial introduced by means of E Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the Nineties, was once because of start in New York. Jury variety is underway in the case, however Trump isn’t anticipated to seem in individual.