Trump news today: E Jean Carroll rape trial told Trump is ‘witness against himself’ in closing arguments





During the closing arguments of the civil rape trial introduced against former President Donald Trump by means of creator E Jean Carroll, legal professional Roberta Kaplan said that “in an overly actual sense, Trump is a witness against himself”. She referenced the notorious Access Hollywood tape, the place Trump boasted about grabbing girls “by the p****”. Kaplan additionally criticized Trump for no longer attending the trial and referred to as him out for lacking his probability to testify in the case, regardless of vowing to “confront” it. The trial is deciding whether or not Trump raped Carroll in a dressing room on the Bergdorf Goodman division retailer in the Nineties, and whether or not he defamed her in a while. During her closing arguments, Kaplan laid out a timeline of the alleged assault and famous that Carroll remembered the assault in “great detail”. Meanwhile, a ballot launched on Sunday confirmed that President Joe Biden is trailing Trump by means of seven proportion issues in a hypothetical basic election matchup for 2024.