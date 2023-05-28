Trump news today: Texas Republicans ignore Trump pleas and impeach state AG on corruption charges





Donald Trump Jr. just lately made a bungled assault video wherein he by chance discussed that his father has “the charisma of a mortician.” The video used to be shared with HTML tags intact. In different news, Texas Republicans have impeached their very own state Attorney General Ken Paxton on charges of corruption in spite of pleas from former President Donald Trump. Mr. Paxton, who used to be impeached by means of a bipartisan vote of 121-23, has “full confidence” as his destiny is to be made up our minds in an ordeal within the state senate, the place a few of his allies, together with his spouse state Senator Angela Paxton, will function jurors. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Mr. Trump’s felony case in Manhattan have shared a recording of the previous president chatting with a witness with Mr. Trump’s prison crew, consistent with CBS News. The witness has now not but been recognized. The Republican box for the 2024 presidential race is increasing, and anti-Trump vote inside the birthday party is turning into extra splintered. The GOP is increasingly more various, and this will likely imply that the birthday party can have an actual likelihood of weakening the Democrats’ grip on African Americans and Latinos. Liz Cheney, former US Representative, will give her alma mater’s commencement speech amid questions on her political long run and insistence that Donald Trump by no means grow to be president once more.