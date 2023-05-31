Trump news today: Trump caught on tape revealing he kept classified papers after presidency, report says





According to a report by means of CNN, federal prosecutors have got an audio recording of a summer season 2021 assembly the place former President Donald Trump said he kept a classified Pentagon report a few doable assault on Iran, probably undermining his argument that he declassified the entirety. The recording means that Mr. Trump understood he retained classified papers after leaving the White House and wish to percentage the information however is acutely aware of obstacles on his talent to declassify data after his presidency. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who’s investigating the classified papers case, may be analyzing Mr. Trump’s firing of cybersecurity authentic Christopher Krebs, whose place of job stated the vote used to be protected, after the 2020 election. Meanwhile, as extra Republican contenders sign up for the birthday party’s number one race, Mr. Trump has promised a year-long party of America to mark 250 years of independence if he wins the presidency once more.