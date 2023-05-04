Trump news today: Trump claims he’s ‘doing very well’ in E Jean Carroll rape trial as he won’t offer defence





Former President Donald Trump has with a bit of luck mentioned that he is “doing very well” in the civil rape trial being introduced towards him by way of E Jean Carroll, as his prison crew has declined to position on any defence in the case. While requested why he was once at his golfing direction in Ireland as a substitute of attending the trial in Manhattan, Trump placed on a display of self belief, insisting that he has heard “we’re doing very well in New York.” This comes as legal professionals have showed to the court docket that they are going to no longer provide a defence case in the trial, the place Ms Carroll is suing the previous president for battery and defamation. On Wednesday, jurors heard from a 3rd lady who accused Mr Trump of sexual attack, former People mag journalist Natasha Stoynoff who mentioned that Mr Trump had forcibly kissed her in 2005 when she was once at his house to interview his spouse Melania.