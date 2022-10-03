Trump sues CNN for defamation

(The Hill) – Former President Trump has sued CNN in federal courtroom in Florida for defamation.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Trump’s attorneys declare CNN “has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for ‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”

The former president is searching for $475 million in punitive damages, in line with the lawsuit.

Trump announced his intent to sue the network earlier this summer time, saying in an announcement he would “also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election.”

The former president’s attorneys allege within the submitting that CNN “has undertaken a smear campaign to malign the Plaintiff with a barrage of negative associations and innuendos, broadcasting commentary that he is like a cult leader, a Russian lackey, a dog whistler to white supremacists, and a racist.”

It additionally cited anchors, personalities and pundits on CNN utilizing the time period “Big Lie” to discuss with Trump’s repeated false statements in regards to the 2020 election and voter fraud as proof of the outlet making an attempt to affiliate him with Adolf Hitler.

In order to show defamation, public officers and different public figures should show journalists acted with precise malice or reckless disregard for the reality of their reporting, a excessive authorized bar to clear given First Amendment protections granted to the free press beneath the Constitution. The New York Times, for instance, has not misplaced a defamation case in additional than 50 years.

CNN is a frequent foil of Trump, his followers and allies, in addition to conservatives extra usually.

In 2020, the community settled a $275 million lawsuit introduced by a highschool scholar in Kentucky who was on the middle of a viral video controversy and have become a lightning rod for critics of the mainstream media.

Trump’s marketing campaign also sued the New York Times in 2019 over an op-ed suggesting a “quid pro quo” with Russian officers.

The newest lawsuit from the previous president comes amid huge adjustments at CNN, which was not too long ago offered to media conglomerate Discovery.

CNN’s new president, Chris Licht, has made a number of adjustments to the community’s programming and personnel, scrapping its Sunday present targeted on media affairs and telling employees on the community he wish to see a renewed dedication to journalism over punditry and hypothesis.

Licht reportedly instructed community anchors in a gathering earlier this yr that they need to rein in using the phrase “the big lie” when referring to Trump’s election claims, worrying it was too partisan.

The community declined to touch upon Trump’s lawsuit Monday.