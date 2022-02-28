Trump’s playing in Tarrant County, Crockett seeks win without runoff, GOP AG smackdown continues

The Texas primary is upon us Tuesday and election day voters could shift the course of numerous primary battles.
Here are three factors to watch as the first round of contests up and down the ballot unfold.
State Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the hand-picked choice of the congresswoman she’s trying to replace and backed by super PACs that have pledged to drop nearly $2 million into her primary contest.
That makes her a cinch to advance to a runoff in the Democratic Party race to replace retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congressional District 30. And there’s an expectation that Crockett could win the seat outright on Tuesday.
But like other spectator sports, nothing is certain in politics. That’s why they play the game, and candidates who want to win have to run through the tape with ferocity.
“We’re the only ones that are even talking about potentially avoiding the runoff, and everyone else is talking about trying to get into a runoff,” Crockett said. “My name ID was pretty decent before the campaign started, and it feels like it’s through the roof now.”
Crockett, a Dallas civil rights lawyer, is one of nine Democrats trying to replace Johnson, so the odds are there will be a runoff.
Her rivals are already planning to call her efforts a failure if she doesn’t win without a runoff or come close to that goal.
A first-place finish with a percentage below the mid-40s would be a disappointment for Crockett and give her runoff opponent new life. But a more dominant number, close to 50%, could make the runoff more of a coronation than a contest.
Johnson’s endorsement instantly made Crockett the front-runner and blocked many of her rivals from growing support and campaign cash. Her backing from two super PACs tied to cryptocurrency financiers has resulted in a barrage of television and digital ads, along with some direct mail. The groups, which legally cannot coordinate with Crockett’s campaign, had spent well over $1 million going into the weekend. It’s hard for opponents to overcome that kind of political force.
Crockett said she doesn’t see any of her rivals experiencing a major surge.
“We believe we can get over it,” Crockett said about getting above 50%. “We’ll see.”
Jane Hamilton, former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, announced last week that she’s raised $420,000 for her campaign, and has the support of former U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and former state Sen. Wendy Davis.
“I’m humbled by the amount of support I’ve received in this race to represent Congressional District 30,” Hamilton said. “With their help, we will win this race and make certain our communities have a voice in Congress.”
Hamilton said her experience is making a difference in the crowded contest.
“I’ve been serving North Texas families for 20 years and we’ve going to see on Tuesday that that does matter,” Hamilton said.
But it’s the backing of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price that could matter most during the early voting period and on election day.
There’s also Dallas lawyer Abel Mulugheta, a former legislative aide for state Rep. Rafael Anchia, who has endorsed him. Mulugheta tops the field in fundraising and targeted the district with four campaign mailers and a field operation.
“If it works out, it will because of our hard work,” he said. “If we lose, it will not be for lack of effort.”
Mulugheta concedes that Crockett is a tough adversary.
“With the endorsement from Eddie Bernice Johnson it was already a David-vs.-Goliath situation,” he said. “Now, with the crypto money, it’s hard to put into words the unlevel playing field.”
Former state Rep. Barbara Mallory Caraway has run for the District 30 seat six times. She’s also a former Dallas council member.
Navy veteran Jessica Mason is trying to rally progressives in the district.
But to make the runoff, candidates will have to successfully engage voters, and most of the nine don’t have the resources or time to get it done.
Former President Donald Trump has been active in Texas politics, backing GOP primary candidates including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as a basket of congressional candidates.
With his penchant for making endorsements, Trump has gone further than most former presidents by trying to influence county races. In Tarrant County, Trump is backing county judge candidate and former Tarrant County GOP chairman Tim O’Hare and district attorney hopeful and former criminal court Judge Phil Sorrells in their Republican primaries.
O’Hare, who is also backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, is in a race with former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
The Republicans, along with three others, are vying to succeed retiring Judge Glen Whitley, who has led the county since 2007. The winner will face either Deborah Peoples, former chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, or former Arlington City Council member Marvin Sutton in November.
Sorrells is running against state Rep. Matt Krause, who is supported by Cruz. Also in the race is state District Judge Mollee Westfall. The winner of that race will meet the winner of the Democratic primary between former prosecutors Albert John Roberts and Tiffany Burks and former Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Lawrence “Larry” Meyers.
Trump conservatives in Tarrant County and elsewhere have been successful in getting the former president to weigh in on certain races. It’s important to note that Trump has a complicated relationship with Tarrant voters.
In 2020 he lost Tarrant, one of the largest Republican counties in the country, to President Joe Biden. And in 2021 he backed Arlington Republican Susan Wright in her bid to replace her late husband, Ron Wright, in Congress. Despite Trump’s backing, Wright lost that race to Waxahachie Republican Jake Ellzey.
So keep an eye on those local Tarrant County contests because they will not only set up interesting general election battles, but test Trump’s clout in a county where he’s suffered defeats.
Tarrant County, the most populous Republican county in the state, is also the site of a significant effort by Democrats to turn the area blue.
Though Trump narrowly lost to Biden, local Republicans were able to win key statehouse seats that were targeted by Democrats. And Sen. John Cornyn beat Democratic nominee MJ Hegar for reelection.
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is having his election night party in Tarrant County, where he’ll become the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.
Interestingly, Democrats could be cheering on Trump-backed candidates to win their primaries, betting that they will be easier to beat than their other potential GOP rivals in a general election, where more moderates and regular conservatives vote.
Last week’s Spectrum News 1 debate featuring the Republican candidates for attorney general except for incumbent Ken Paxton featured the most bitter exchanges from participants I’ve heard since Trump and Ted Cruz squared off in the 2016 presidential primary.
From the start, Land Commissioner George P. Bush went after former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. And she would have gone after him from the jump, if she had received the first question.
As my colleague Allie Morris reported, Bush called Guzman a “gutter politician,” accusing her of maligning his character and crossing a line by going after his wife, without offering any details.
“She’s playing gutter politics, and it’s really unacceptable,” Bush said.
Guzman returned fire by repeatedly accusing Bush of lying and saying he didn’t have the track record to be the state’s attorney general.
“George is entitled,” she said, before addressing him directly: “I’m sorry you’re so mad that I’m running, George. I know you thought this was your job.”
That left U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler literally in the middle, and the only member of the trio who consistently punched at Paxton, who skipped Thursday’s debate. Paxton is facing an FBI corruption probe and a 6-year-old fraud indictment, but has denied any wrongdoing.
Gohmert repeatedly emphasized that Paxton could be a liability in November’s general election against a Democrat.
After the debate, which I moderated with The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek and Spectrum News 1 anchor Brett Shipp, there was no interaction between Bush and Guzman.
The race is certainly shifting.
Internal polls from various camps show that Guzman is surging, while Bush is trending down. Gohmert is also moving upward, GOP analysts believe, which means Tuesday’s contest for second place is wide open.
Here’s another indication that Guzman is rallying. Paxton last week released an attack ad against the former high court justice that was designed to help Bush across the finish line and start the process of softening up Guzman with conservatives, should she make the runoff. Paxton would rather run against Bush than Guzman or Gohmert because he doesn’t believe the land commissioner can crack his conservative base.
Stay tuned. This race is going down to the wire.