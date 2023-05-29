Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has welcomed Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina to the White House race after he introduced his marketing campaign for the presidency. Trump’s welcome to Scott stands by contrast to the assaults he introduced on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when he introduced his bid for the presidency two days later with a botched Twitter post. Trump sees DeSantis as the maximum bold rival and believes that the more applicants that input the number one contest, the better for him. Trump’s group is working underneath the assumption that no different candidate will consolidate sufficient of the anti-Trump vote to take him down, and different applicants are competing for DeSantis’ percentage of the vote.

At least 4 further applicants are anticipated to release their presidential campaigns, and entries via former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are approaching. Other imaginable entries come with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is alleged to be reconsidering the chance of becoming a member of the race.

Despite preliminary warnings that an enormous box of applicants may result in a repeat of the 2016 Republican primaries, the place none of the applicants coalesced in the back of an alternative choice to Trump, there’s a consensus amongst Republicans that the birthday celebration will rally in the back of its most powerful Trump challengers, most probably forcing different applicants to withdraw. However, it’s unclear how this may increasingly occur given the political aspirations concerned. In the interim, DeSantis has discovered himself underneath assault from different applicants, with Haley and Suarez being amongst the maximum vocal.

The subject matter is the belongings of The Associated Press, and copying, redistribution, broadcasting or rewriting of the content material is illegal.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper in your inbox