The TSA is increasing its use of facial recognition technology for security at 25 airports across the United States and Puerto Rico. This controversial program has received criticism, but the TSA and other Homeland Security divisions are being urged by lawmakers to modernize and strengthen cyber security measures. Kris Van Cleave provides further details. Stay informed and receive instant browser alerts for breaking news, live events and exclusive reports. Update your settings to start receiving notifications now.
TSA expands controversial facial recognition program for security
The TSA is increasing its use of facial recognition technology for security at 25 airports across the United States and Puerto Rico. This controversial program has received criticism, but the TSA and other Homeland Security divisions are being urged by lawmakers to modernize and strengthen cyber security measures. Kris Van Cleave provides further details. Stay informed and receive instant browser alerts for breaking news, live events and exclusive reports. Update your settings to start receiving notifications now.