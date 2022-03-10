TSA set to increase journey masks mandate for one more month
SOLEDAD: STATES AND CITIES ACROSS THE U.S. ARE EASING COVID MASK AND VACCINE REQUIREMENTS. BUT THE AVERAGE AMERICANS I STILL CAUTIOUS ABOUT MOVING FORWARD. A RECENT WASHINGTON POSTBC A POLLED THINK THE VIRUS IS LYON SOMEWHAT UNDER CONTROL, WHILE 15 PERCENT SAY IT’S NOT CONTAINED. DR. KATELYN JETELINA IS AN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ATHE T UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER, SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH. SHE IS ALSO THE AUTHOR OF A NEWSLETTER CALLED YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST. DOCTOR KATELYN JETELINA, SO NICE TO SEE YOU AGAIN. WE’VE HEARD A LOT ABOUT LONG COVID. WHAT EXACTLY IS LONG COVID? HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BNEE AFFECTED BY LONG COVID AND WHAT ARE THE LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS OF TS?HI KATELYN: ABOUT 10 TO 30 PERCENT OF PEOPLE TH AATRE INFECTED TURN OUT TO HAVE LONG COVID. RIGHT NOW,BO AUT 23 MILLION AMERICANS HAVE LONG COD.VI AND WHAT IT MEANS IS THAT IT’S SYMPTOMS THAT PERSIST FOR THREE MONTHS AFTER INITIAL INFECTION AND THOSE SYMPTOMS LAST TWO NTMOHS OR LONG.ER IT LOOKS VERY DIFFERENT PERSON TO PERSON. TYPICALLY, YOU KNOW, THE MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS ARE FATIGUE AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH, COGNITIVE DYSFUNCTION, PAIN, ANXIETY, AND POOR SLEEP. BUT LIKE S IAID, IT’S HIGHLY VARILEAB. SOLEDAD: IN JANUARY, I THINKT I WAS, THE CDC ENCOURAGED PEOPLE WHO ARE IMMUNOCOMPROMISED OR WHO ARE AT GREATER RISK TO GET A FOURTH VACCINE. KATELYN: EVEN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED , FOUR DOSES DOESN’T NECESSARILY MEAN THEY’RE IN THE CLEAR. THIS IS GOING TO GET BETTER WITH TIME AS WE INCREASE ETH DISTRIBUTION AND MANUFACTURE OF ANTIVIRA.LS I THINK ANTIVIRALS ARE REALLY GOING TO BE A GAME CHANGER. THE OTHER THING THAT I THINK VULNERABLE AND IMMUNOCOMPROMISED SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT IS THAT MASKS WORK PRETTY DARNED WELL, ESPECIALLY IF IT’S A GOOD MK,AS A WELL-FITTING MASK. I AM IN A MODERATE TRANSMISSION AREA RIGHT NOW. AND EVEN THOUGH THE CDC SAYS I CAN TAKE OFF MY MASK, I AM NOT. NOT ONLY FOR MY INDIVIDUAL LELEV BENEFIT, BUT FOR, AGAIN, FOR THE PEOPLE AROUND ME, FOR THE VULNERABLE, SO THEY CAN FEEL COMFORTABLE GOING TO THE GROCERY STORE, FOR EXAMPLE. SOLEDAD: DOCTOR KATE
The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention is growing steerage that may ease the nationwide masks mandate on airplanes, buses and different mass transit subsequent month, in keeping with a U.S. official, however the current face masking requirement will likely be prolonged via April 18.The requirement, which is enforced by the Transportation Safety Administration, had been set to run out on March 18, however was prolonged by a month to permit the general public well being company time to develop new, extra focused insurance policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.Based on the official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate the announcement head of time, the CDC is growing a “revised coverage framework” for when masks ought to be required on transit programs primarily based off its newly launched “COVID-19 neighborhood ranges” metric.As of March 3, greater than 90% of the U.S. inhabitants is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Neighborhood Ranges, the place public face-masking is not really useful in indoor settings.”We’ve to look not solely on the science with regard to transmission in masks but additionally the epidemiology and the frequency that we could encounter a variant of concern or a variant of curiosity in our journey corridors,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky mentioned on March 2, explaining why the company was delaying eradicating the requirement for transit however allowed individuals to assemble maskless in film theaters and sports activities arenas.Information of the extension and coverage evaluation was first reported by Reuters.
