TU men set for quick turnaround at UCF on Monday | TU Sports Extra

6 p.m. Monday, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Fla.
Records: Tulsa 8-15, 2-10 American Athletic Conference; Central Florida 14-8, 6-6
Turning the tides?: The Hurricane defeated Cincinnati at home Saturday night, gathering their second conference win of the year in one of their best team performances of the season. Four players scored in double-figures, and TU held Cincinnati to 37.8% shooting. Mr. Double-Double: Freshman Anthony Pritchard cashed in his first career double-double Saturday night, scoring 11 points and dishing a team season-high 10 assists against the Bearcats. Scouting the Knights: A Tuesday night win over Wichita State was UCF’s first win over the Shockers in program history, as Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. combined for 36 points. The Knights beat TU both games last season and have won four of the past five.
Photos: Tulsa men defeat Cincinnati on Legends Day
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Josh Earley dunks the ball during the game against Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (right) goes up for a shot as Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin defends during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (left) goes up for a shot as Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III attempts to block it during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (left) drives to the basket past Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (right) tries to get past Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (left) drives past Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane Legends are recognized during halftime in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (right) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen defends during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (left) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (left) shoots as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius defends during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson goes up for a layup during the game against Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin gets ready to shoot a free throw during the game against Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Frank Haith reacts to a play during the game against Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Rey Idowu (back) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (front) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (center) goes up for a rebound over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (left) and forward John Newman III during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Rey Idowu (right) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats forward Abdul Ado (00) during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Frank Haith looks on during the game against Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (left) goes up for a layup past Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane Legends are recognized during halftime in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (left) passes the ball around Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (left) attempts to block a shot by Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (right) goes up for a shot as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius defends during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (right) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (left) has his shot blocked by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Abdul Ado during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Darien Jackson (right) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard LaDavius Draine (right) goes up and attempts to block a shot by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
Cincinnati vs Tulsa
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller has words with a referee during the game against Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on 2/12/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Brett Rojo
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World