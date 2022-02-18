Sports

TU women lose 73-58 at home to Temple | TU Sports Extra

February 18, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Temple dominated the boards and pressured Tulsa on defense Saturday, as the Owls claimed a 73-58 win over the Hurricane at the Reynolds Center.

Temple (12-10, 7-4 American Athletic Conference) outrebounded TU 43-26 and limited the Hurricane to 33.3% (21-for-63) shooting. The Owls led 36-28 at halftime and Tulsa (14-6, 4-5) could not make a dent into the deficit over the final two quarters.

Wyvette Mayberry led TU with 21 points, and was the only Hurricane player to score in double figures.

Freshman Aniya Gourdine of Temple had a triple-double, with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Mia Davis led the Owls with 21 points.

TU is back at home Wednesday night to face Tulane in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Temple (12-10, 7-4): Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 8-9 5-5 21, East 3-7 2-2 9, Gourdine 4-13 2-2 11, Mayo 2-5 0-0 6, Williamson 5-7 4-7 14, Perea 2-5 1-1 6, Clinton 1-1 0-0 2, Holmes 1-1 1-2 3, Waleed 0-1 1-2 1, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 16-21 73.

Tulsa (14-6, 4-5): Poindexter 2-9 0-0 4, M. Mayberry 3-11 0-0 7, Bittle 1-4 3-4 6, W. Mayberry 6-11 6-6 21, Lescay 4-12 0-2 8, Crawford 4-8 0-0 9, Evans 0-6 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 3, Clayton 0-1 0-0 0, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-12 58.



