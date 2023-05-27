Tucker Carlson, Fox News hacks tied to FBI search of Tampa council member’s home





An FBI search of media advisor Tim Burke and his spouse, Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak’s home previous this month is expounded to an investigation of alleged laptop intrusions and intercepted communications at Fox News Network, in accordance to a letter got by means of the Tampa Bay Times. The letter was once despatched by means of a Tampa federal prosecutor to Fox News and describes an ongoing legal probe into laptop hacks on the corporate, together with unaired video from Tucker Carlson’s display. The investigation issues allegations of unauthorised laptop get admission to, interception of twine communique, conspiracy and different federal crimes. Burke has no longer been accused of any wrongdoing and has declined to remark. Burke’s industry site has been offline for the reason that search. The investigation issues unlawful habits “by other subjects”.