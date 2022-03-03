Tucker Carlson Questions Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Qualifications

First of all, Tucker Carlson once used his show on Fox News to cover a report about his disdain for non-“sexy” non-stiletto wearing M&Ms. Carlson also once expressed middle-aged dirty old man fantasies about sex with a “dumb” Miss TEEN USA contestant who would “make a good wife.” Carlson also repeatedly backed Donald Trump’s baseless and thoroughly-debunked claims that widespread voter fraud is why he lost his bid for reelection. Carlson also admitted that, as a “journalist,” he did a year’s worth of “journalism” on critical race theory even though he “never figured out” what CRT is.

I just wanted to point these things out to show that Carlson isn’t qualified to do anything he does before I go on to report that the Cosby of white men who want teenage M&M cartoons sitting on their faces and melting in their mouths had the unmitigated caucasity to question the qualifications of the first Black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate received President Joe Biden’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Carlson, who apparently can’t imagine that a Black woman can be “one of our nation’s top legal minds,” got all in his feelings about it, so he’s demanding to see her Law School Admission Test score as proof.

“Biden went on to mention someone called Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Carlson said on his show Wednesday night. “That’s not a name most Americans know because Ketanji Brown Jackson has been an appellate judge for less than a year. But Joe Biden assured us she is, quote, ‘one of our top legal minds.’” So, is Ketanji Brown Jackson—a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing—one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” Carlson continued. “We certainly hope so. Biden’s right. Appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. “How did she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t you tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that,” Carlson added.

Besides all the dog-whistling Carlson did around Ketanji’s non-white American name, Carlson—the qualified “journalist”—is so racist it never even occurred to him to do bare-minimum research on a Black woman’s decades-long career before asking to see the law school admission test score that preceded it.

Here’s what we reported on Jackson—the appellate court judge who was a federal trial judge before that—after her nomination was announced:

Not that we need any more evidence that Jackson is, indeed, more than qualified to sit on the highest court in the country, but from 1999 to 2000, she was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. She also worked for law firms throughout her career and was once a public defender. She was also nominated to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, where she “was part of a unanimous vote to allow thousands of people already in federal prison for crack-related crimes get their sentences reduced as a result of a new law,” Fox 13 reported.

And that’s not all. As DNC Chair Jamie Harrison pointed out via Twitter, Jackson “graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review.”

Meanwhile, Carlson recently used his “news” show to peddle demonstrably false claims that Biden approved plans to give Black people “crack pipes” and call it “racial justice”—which he appeared to only be mad about because he felt white drug addicts were being ignored.

Tucker Carlson is clearly only qualified to write critic reviews on sexy M&M porn—so I really need to see his journalism school test scores.