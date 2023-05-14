Tuilefano Wins Shot Put, Cougars Well Positioned for Sunday



TAMPA, Fla. – Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano gained the shot placed on her ultimate throw of the day and the Houston observe and box program picked up 21 issues within the ladies’s shot put as the ladies sit down in 3rd after occasions concluded on Saturday on the American Athletic Conference Championships.

After a just about five-hour lightning prolong in Tampa, Day Two of the convention championships resumed the place it left off, in the course of the ladies’s shot put and lengthy bounce. At 4:09 p.m. ET when the meet used to be halted, sophomore Daisy Monie led the sphere with a non-public report 15.70-meter throw. Monie’s throw moved her to fourth all-time in program historical past and held till her teammate Tuilefano’s ultimate throw of the day. The Oceanside, Calif., local wrapped up her ultimate season as a Cougar profitable each the indoor and out of doors shot put crowns. Senior Hailey Pollard completed 3rd for 3 further issues.

Houston completed 3rd via 7th, with all 5 Cougars entered within the tournament scoring 20 an important issues. Senior Benjamin Okafor completed 3rd (7.35 meters), freshman Aaron Davis II completed fourth (7.33 meters), junior Shaun Maswanganyi completed 5th matching Davis II (7.33 meters), sophomore Floyd Iglehart completed 6th (7.17 meters) and junior Caleb Malbrough completed 7th (7.14 meters).

In the ladies’s lengthy bounce, senior Jayla Fields jumped 5.97 meters to completed fourth total. Junior Alexis Tilford-Rutherford completed 7th with a bounce of five.89 meters.

Entering the overall tournament of the night time, the 3000-meter steeplechase, the ladies led the meet with 34 issues.

Four ladies sprinters complicated to Sunday finals within the 100-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint and 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza gained her warmth within the 100 to qualify for the overall. Juniors Iman Babineaux and Linesha Thompson each certified on time to the 400 ultimate due to a two-three end within the first warmth and Thompson’s 1.21 moment lifetime best possible end. Sophomore Destiny Smith gained her warmth within the 100 hurdles to advance to the overall for the second-straight yr.

On the boys’s facet, 10 Cougars complicated to finals within the 100, 400, 800-meter run, and 110-meter hurdles.

UP NEXT



The Cougars conclude pageant on the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the ladies’s pole vault.

