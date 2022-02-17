Tulsa Crime Stoppers initiates engagement walks with police and 61st and Peoria community leaders | Crime News

“That’s why we had these officers out here,” she said. “To make sure people know, ‘Hey, they’re just regular people. They’re not here to to take away Mom and Dad.’”

When residents know the officers and can develop relationships, trust is built.

“Oftentimes kids only see officers when things are going bad,” said Joan Herron, program director at South Tulsa Community House. “It’s really good for them to be able to have fun and see these officers in a different light.”

That trust is imperative when it comes to the second reason positive interactions are important.

During the walk, Gilbert talked to a family who said they were ready for the crime to subside in the area and that they were receptive to the goals of Crime Stoppers and the community leaders.

However, the women said they were afraid to join any neighborhood alert meetings or programs for fear of retaliation for being a “snitch.”

Jangira said building trust in the officers in the community and softening tensions can reduce that fear because officers are willing to do what they can to protect people when they report crimes.