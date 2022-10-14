Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers mentioned it was all about offering assets to fathers in the neighborhood.

“These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I’ve never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today,” mentioned Ken Canfield.

He’s the founding father of the National Center for Fathering, and he is in Tulsa inspiring dads to take motion and accountability as a mother or father.

“We know from research that kids thrive when they have a dad that’s committed to them, who’s with them, who’s encouraging them and that extent, we need to address the fatherlessness that is so prevalent in the country right now,” mentioned Canfield.

In addition to a keynote speech from Canfield, friends acquired to go to with numerous nonprofits and communicate with neighborhood leaders about instruments and assets accessible to fathers and father figures.

Organizers of the occasion mentioned points with fatherhood are affecting youngsters and households throughout the nation, and the identical goes for Tulsa.

“It affects the crime, it affects the workforce, it affects the little children that are trying to figure out who they are, when they don’t have both parents in their lives, they have what we like to call an identity crisis where they’re trying to figure out which parts of me should I keep, and what parts of me should I adapt from others,” mentioned Marquess Dennis with Birthright Living Legacy.

He mentioned Friday’s occasion is all about making the neighborhood conscious that dads are an necessary a part of households.

“The events like this are just to let dads know we’re thinking about you. You’re seen, you’re heard, you’re valuable, but you’re also responsible, so let us provide you with some tools and resources to help you be able to show up for your family,” Dennis mentioned.