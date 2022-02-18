Tulsa firefighters sue city to recoup overtime wages | Politics

The firefighters also claim that the city is often late in paying firefighters overtime when they work extra due to staff shortages or when otherwise needed.

The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, seeks a judgment finding that the city of Tulsa willfully violated federal and state labor laws, an accurate accounting of all unpaid overtime, liquidated damages equal to their unpaid compensation, interest on unpaid compensation and attorney fees.

In keeping with its policy regarding pending litigation, the city of Tulsa declined to comment about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Tulsa firefighters typically work overtime as part of their duties but that since April the city has failed to pay the overtime.

Firefighters work an alternating schedule of 216 hours during one 27-day period, followed by working 192 hours the following 27-day period.

The threshold for overtime for firefighters is 204 hours during a 27-day work week.

“As such, plaintiffs are regularly scheduled to and do in fact work beyond the 204-hour overtime threshold” under federal law, the lawsuit states.