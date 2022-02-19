Tulsa rape suspect found after being stabbed by teen victim

TULSA, Okla. () – Police in Tulsa say a rape victim’s actions after the assault led to her alleged attacker’s arrest.

Authorities say a 15-year-old student reported she wasn’t feeling well, left school and walked home.

While walking home, she said that an SUV pulled up next to her and the driver offered her a ride.

Instead of driving the victim home, the victim said the man parked and sexually assaulted her.

However, he took her home after the alleged assault.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the alleged attacker followed her into her home, which is when she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knfie.

She said she swung the knife at him, but she wasn’t sure if she actually cut him.

At that point, the man left the home.

Authorities say the victim did stab the suspect, who went to a local hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, he told staff that a stranger stabbed him, so they called police to investigate.

While being interviewed by detectives, officials say Chadwick Harris claimed he gave a ride to a stranger who randomly stabbed him.

Harris was eventually arrested on complaints of first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, and first-degree burglary.