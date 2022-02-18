Tulsa women battle Temple on Saturday | TU Sports Extra

1 p.m. Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Center
Records: TU 14-5, 4-4 American Athletic Conference; Temple 11-10, 6-4
Taking care of the rock: TU’s 227 turnovers rank as the fourth-fewest nationally. The Golden Hurricane also ranks ninth in turnovers-per-game with 11.9 and 10th in assist-turnover ratio at 1.28.
Bixby baller: Local native Maddie Bittle has hit her stride for the Golden Hurricane lately, scoring double figures in eight of her past 10 games while shooting 54.1% from the field and 52.6% from the 3-point line.
Scouting the Owls: Temple is led in scoring by Mia Davis with 18.8 points and Alexa Williamson with 9.6 points per game. Saturday will be the 13th all-time meeting between Temple and TU, the first this season. The Owls beat the Hurricane in both matchups last season.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL