Turf Distributors, Coming this August to Davie, Florida! | News

DAVIE, Fla., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — This August Turf Distributors is opening a model new distribution center in Davie, Florida. This new facility will significantly tempo up deliveries all through the East Coast. Synthetic grass sellers and distributors working inside the Florida area can now anticipate to acquire shipments inside 48 hours of inserting their order! The hub could even convey prime quality jobs to Davie.

About Turf Distributors

From coast to coast, the demand for artificial landscaping has certainly not been higher. Speedy nationwide deliveries and distinctive prime quality product has made Turf Distributors a very powerful wholesaler inside the nation. Their signature line of artificial grass offers selections for every funds.

Turf Distributors empowers sellers and distributors by means of their distinctive model, which supplies in depth inventory and achievement suppliers to provider distributors all through the nation! TD’s model permits them to maintain liquid and develop shortly. They provide an intensive selection backed by a really extreme inventory, to make certain that artificial grass sellers and distributors always have the turf they need for every sale.

For additional info on how Turf Distributors could show you how to, title (951) 221-9211.

Media Contact

Hunter Ricci, Turf Distributors, 1 (951) 414-8132, [email protected]

SOURCE Turf Distributors