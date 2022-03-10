The transfer comes within the midst of a years-long authorized struggle over the consequences of 2018’s Proposition B, the referendum that amended Houston’s constitution, guaranteeing that firefighters obtain equal pay to equally ranked law enforcement officials. The town, on the behest of Mayor Sylvester Turner, and the Houston Police Officers Union have been preventing the implementation of the modification, which critics say town cannot afford.
Turner seeks to beef up fight against Houston firefighter pay parity
