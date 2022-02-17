TU’s Philip Montgomery fills staff two weeks out from spring practices | TU Sports Extra

Luke Olson, defensive coordinator: promoted to defensive coordinator following 10 seasons in various positions on TU’s staff. Tulsa native.
Gary McGraw, cornerbacks coach: via Sam Houston State in same role, brings 18 years of defensive coaching experience. Played in Oregon’s secondary from 2000-01, Chabot Junior College hall-of-fame inductee.
Craig Suits, linebackers coach: Golden Hurricane linebacker from 2014-17, spent time post-playing career as an intern and in defensive quality control role.
Steve Farmer, offensive line coach: via Texas Tech, served in same role in Lubbock. Coweta native.
Jesse Williams, run game coordinator: previously served as defensive line coach, will retain his former position while adding defensive run game coordinating to his weekly responsibilities.
Tuesday, March 1; Thursday, March 3; Saturday, March 5; Tuesday, March 8; Thursday, March 10 (Pro Day); Tuesday, March 22; Thursday, March 24; Saturday, March 26 OR Sunday, March 27; Tuesday, March 29; Thursday, March 31; Saturday, April 2 OR Sunday, April 3; Tuesday, April 5; Thursday, April 7; Saturday, April 9 (Spring Game).
