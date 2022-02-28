TV One Set To Air White House ‘Soul Of The Nation’ Concert Sunday Evening

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrating the history and impact of Gospel music, TV One and the National Endowment of the Humanities present the “Soul of the Nation” Gospel Concert airing Sunday evening at 7 p.m. EST. Hosted by Grammy-nominated Juan Winans, the celebration will feature performances by Tamela Mann, Madelyn Howze, JJ Hairston and The Morehouse Glee Club.

The concert will also feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden. Experts providing commentary Include Jesse P. Karlsberg, Ph.D. Senior Digital Scholarship Strategist, Emory Center for Digital Scholarship and Southern Spiritual Music expert, Rev. Dr. James Abbington, representing the Sounding Spirit initiative, based at Emory University digitizing historic American sacred songbooks.

Founder and lead pastor of The Dream Center Church of Atlanta, Bishop William Murphy, III, will close out the event. The Dream Center is a leading ministry paving the way nationally in worship and community outreach.

As a partner, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH ) supports public programs, research, and preservation in literature, history and religion. Founded in 1965, the National Endowment for the Humanities

Over the years, presidents from both major parties have held official celebrations during Black History Month, providing space for Black leaders, thinkers, celebrities, and the community gather for fellowship and music. Gospel music has a way of comforting the soul and giving clarity in even the darkest moments. This is an event you won’t want to miss.

“We are honored the White House and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden selected TV One to be part of this monumental Black History Month celebration,’’ said Michelle Rice, president of TV One Networks.

Watch tonight at 7 p.m. EST on TV One’s digital platform (www.tvone.tv) or YouTube.

