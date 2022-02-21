TV show shot in Oklahoma looking for extras

“Reservation Dogs” looks to cast six speaking roles in the first two episodes of season two.

‘Reservation Dogs’ casting extras for two episodes of second season in Oklahoma

The hit FX show “Reservation Dogs” has issued a casting call for extras to be in its second season that will be shot in Oklahoma.>> Related: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ shot in Oklahoma, smashes stereotypes of Indigenous peopleThe show features four rough-and-tumble teenagers who cuss, fight and steal their way toward adulthood in a rural Oklahoma town. “Reservation Dogs” was filmed entirely on the Muscogee Nation reservation in eastern Oklahoma and, according to the network, is the first show on cable television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters are Indigenous.”Reservation Dogs” looks to cast six speaking roles in the first two episodes of season two. The parts are for a clerk, two men, a teenager and two women named Auntie Cece and Auntie Dede.>> Did you See? ‘Reservation Dogs’ receives Golden Globe nominationThe listing says that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is mandatory, but the production may make limited accommodations as required by law for people who cannot be vaccinated because they are minors, have a disability and/or a sincerely held religious belief.The first season of “Reservation Dogs” received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. HBO’s series “Hacks” went home with the award.Click here for more information from Freihofer Casting.The Associated Press contributed to this article.

The hit FX show “Reservation Dogs” has issued a casting call for extras to be in its second season that will be shot in Oklahoma.

>> Related: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ shot in Oklahoma, smashes stereotypes of Indigenous people

The show features four rough-and-tumble teenagers who cuss, fight and steal their way toward adulthood in a rural Oklahoma town. “Reservation Dogs” was filmed entirely on the Muscogee Nation reservation in eastern Oklahoma and, according to the network, is the first show on cable television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters are Indigenous.

“Reservation Dogs” looks to cast six speaking roles in the first two episodes of season two. The parts are for a clerk, two men, a teenager and two women named Auntie Cece and Auntie Dede.

>> Did you See? ‘Reservation Dogs’ receives Golden Globe nomination

The listing says that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is mandatory, but the production may make limited accommodations as required by law for people who cannot be vaccinated because they are minors, have a disability and/or a sincerely held religious belief.

The first season of “Reservation Dogs” received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. HBO’s series “Hacks” went home with the award.

Click here for more information from Freihofer Casting.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.