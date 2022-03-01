TWCA Golf is Generationally Great

GREATNESS CAN BE TAKEN FOR GRANTED AT TIMES.

For TWCA, the current Warriors golf team will go down as the best-ever collection of talent in school history. Not just at TWCA or TAPPS, but possibly the city of Houston.

The five-some of Jack Usner, Aaron Pounds, Ethan Bridges, Jake Maggert and Sam McClure are wildly talented.

Just last year, the Warriors won its firstever TAPPS state men’s golf title. They won by 33 strokes over two days. Usner was the individual champion, while Pounds finished third. Bridges earned an eighth-place finish putting three in the Top 10. Maggert and McClure were Top 20 finishers. Maggert is the son of longtime PGA player Jeff Maggert.

“We are going for another state title this year,” Pounds said. “We are so good because we are always competing against each other. That makes us better as a group. It’s fun to play tournaments because we have that edge trying to beat the other team and each other.”

Ad

On the national junior golf circuit during the summers, the Warriors are also making some noise.

Usner and Pounds are both Texas A&M commits and look forward to playing together for years to come.

“It was a dream come true for me,” Pounds said. “I grew up going to Texas A&M football games and I have had much of my family go there. When they offered me and I committed, it was incredible.”

Pounds has a sister, Taylor, who also plays soccer for the Aggies.

“It’s going to be a blast (playing with Pounds at Texas A&M),” Usner laughed.

“We’ve always been great friends and now I’ll be stuck with him for our college years.”

The Warrior headliners found golf at an early age.

“My dad put a club in my hand at two years old and I’d hit around the backyard,” Usner said.

“I started playing tournaments pretty early on and just fell in love with the sport. I love the thrill of competing and I can’t get enough of golf.” “I played multiple sports growing up that were more team-oriented,” Pounds said. “I was drawn to golf because you are competing by yourself. You have to figure it out on your own.”