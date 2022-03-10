Twice-convicted killer, 83, charged in dismembered body case

An 83-year-old ex-convict who spent many years behind bars for killing two girls is now a suspect within the dismemberment of a Brooklyn girl

NEW YORK — An ex-convict who served twenty years in jail for fatally capturing a girlfriend, acquired out, then went again to jail for killing one other girlfriend a 12 months later is now a suspect in a brand new crime: The dismemberment of a girl whose head was discovered within the 83-year-old parolee’s condo.

Prosecutors recognized the ex-convict as Harvey Marcelin, who was final free of jail in 2019, because the suspect who was arrested in New York Metropolis final week on a cost of concealing a human corpse after being recorded on surveillance video abandoning a bag later discovered to comprise the sufferer’s torso.

Investigators haven’t publicly recognized the sufferer. As of Thursday, nobody had been charged, but, within the loss of life as detectives continued to piece collectively what occurred. Homicide prices could possibly be filed if the loss of life is dominated a murder.

Marcelin’s lawyer did not instantly return a cellphone name.

Although recognized as a person in court docket filings in previous many years, Marcelin was booked this time as a girl, a police spokesperson mentioned. The AP couldn’t instantly attain somebody Thursday with data of the suspect’s gender id.

Marcelin’s earlier convictions had been for killing live-in girlfriends, in line with court docket paperwork.

A jury discovered Marcelin responsible of homicide in 1963 for fatally capturing Jacqueline Bonds inside a Manhattan condo.

Marcelin was paroled in 1984 and was arrested the next 12 months for fatally stabbing one other girlfriend and leaving her physique in a trash bag on the street. Marcelin was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 6 to 12 years in jail.

State officers had been reluctant to grant parole when Marcelin grew to become eligible within the 1990s. Throughout one State Parole Board listening to in 1997, Marcelin admitted to having “issues” with girls, in line with court docket information.

Different boards rejected parole citing Marcelin’s “try to position the blame” on the victims.

The brand new investigation started after a passerby discovered a dismembered torso inside a bag on a road nook close to Marcelin’s condo constructing within the East New York neighborhood on March 3.

Surveillance video confirmed Marcelin wheeling a multi-colored bag from the constructing to the nook on March 2 and leaving it there, prosecutors mentioned in a court docket submitting. The torso was found contained in the bag hours later, authorities mentioned.

In accordance with court docket papers, safety video confirmed a girl coming into Marcelin’s constructing rolling the identical bag on Feb. 27. The lady was by no means seen leaving the constructing.

Officers executed a search warrant and located a human head inside Marcelin’s condo, in line with the court docket papers. Police mentioned a leg was later discovered a couple of blocks away.