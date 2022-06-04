Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes, allegedly apologizes

Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat used an inappropriate nickname for New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes when the Twins confronted the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Whereas watching Chris Archer strike out Miguel Cabrera, the 83-year-old stated Cortes was one in all his favourite pitchers however referred to him as “Nestor the Molester.”

“‘Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat stated. “Angles and completely different speeds. He is a pitcher.”

This is not the primary time Kaat stated one thing inappropriate whereas calling a sport. Final October, he made an insensitive remark towards White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, an infielder from Cuba. Kaat stated he needed a “40-acre subject stuffed with” Moncadas, a alternative of phrases he apologized for later within the broadcast.

Twins vice chairman of communications and content material Dustin Morse spoke to Kaat about this week’s incident after the printed ended, in accordance with a report from the Associated Press. Morse stated the Twins “take these issues critically” and would deal with the state of affairs internally, including Kaat “meant no sick will.”

A day after the sport, Cortes tweeted that Kaat reached out to him to apologize.

“All of us make errors and really feel 100% there was no malice meant,” Cortes wrote. “I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and hope others do too. No sweat right here Jim!”

The Yankees are at present on the prime of the American League East with a 36-15 file, and Cortes has been a key a part of that success. The 27-year-old pitcher holds a strong 5-1 file this season with an ERA of 1.50.