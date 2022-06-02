Twins rotation bit by injury bug as Sonny Gray lands on injured list with pec strain

The Minnesota Twins have positioned right-handed beginning pitcher Sonny Grey on the 10-day injured record, retroactive to Could 30, with a proper pectoral pressure, the ballclub introduced Thursday afternoon. As a corresponding transfer, the Twins are calling up right-handed pitcher Yennier Cano.
Grey was pulled within the seventh inning on his Memorial Day begin with the difficulty and the hope was he would not miss a flip within the rotation. It seems issues did not enhance sufficient within the days since, therefore the transfer to the IL.
That is the second IL stint this season for Grey, who has in any other case been glorious. In seven begins, he is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA (155 ERA+), 0.98 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in opposition to 10 walks in 33 2/Three innings.
Larger image, the transfer is one other take a look at on the Twins’ rotation depth. Going again to final season, they misplaced Kenta Maeda to Tommy John surgical procedure. Just a few weeks in the past, Chris Paddack had the identical process. Joe Ryan, who was pitching like a Cy Younger candidate, is out. Josh Winder has been a rotation fill-in and he is additionally on the injured record, with a shoulder damage.
That leaves the Twins with Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober, Chris Archer and Devin Smeltzer within the rotation.
The Twins do have a day without work on Monday, however they’re going to nonetheless want a starter for Grey’s spot on Saturday, except they wish to use Bundy on brief relaxation. Ryan is on the IL because it pertains to COVID, so maybe he’ll be again quickly.
Regardless, the Twins are in a little bit of a bind with their rotation, as Grey and Ryan are their two greatest pitchers and the depth as a complete is depleted.
The Twins have additionally misplaced six of their final 9 video games. After all, the excellent news is nobody appears to wish to problem them within the AL Central, as they nonetheless have a five-game lead over each the White Sox and Guardians.
